UA-Fort Smith to change athletic conferences to cut down on travel

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith is switching athletic conferences to reduce onerous travel and cultivate natural geographic rivalries.

The UA System board of trustees approved the change during a special meeting Monday.

Earlier this month, the university was invited to join the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA), effective July 1, 2024, and will depart the Lone Star Conference, which includes 17 schools in Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Arkansas.

UA-Fort Smith is the easternmost school in the league, and 10 schools in the conference are at least 450 miles from Fort Smith, according to Chancellor Teresa Riley. Those long road trips are not only costly for the school, but disruptive for student-athletes academically and athletically, because they frequently spend more time on buses and in hotel rooms while competing than in classrooms.

And while online learning has become better in recent years, it still doesn't replace time in a traditional classroom, Riley said. UAFS is "honored" to join the MIAA, because it's one of the "oldest and most prestigious" Division II conferences in the country.

"An athletic conference should bring like-minded institutions in a geographical area to compete and allow their student-athletes to excel academically and develop life skills, and the MIAA does that for UAFS," UAFS Athletic Director Curtis Janz said. "The geographical footprint of the MIAA allows for our student-athletes to participate academically and enhance their experience as collegiate student-athletes. Our fans can travel and support our teams on the road, just as we can welcome more fans from MIAA opponents."

UAFS will owe its new conference an entry fee of $60,000 by the end of this month, according to the conference's commissioner, Mike Racy. Annual dues, which will start next year, will be $32,500.

UAFS competes in men's and women's golf, men's and women's tennis, men's and women's cross country, men's and women's basketball, baseball, women's volleyball and co-ed cheerleading, according to the university. UAFS was in the Heartland Conference from fall 2009 until spring of 2019, then joined the Lone Star Conference with the rest of the members of the Heartland Conference.

Like the Lone Star Athletic Conference, the MIAA also spans four states -- Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri -- with 14 teams, several of which are relatively close to Fort Smith, like Missouri Southern State University in Joplin (roughly two hours from UAFS), Northeastern Oklahoma State University in Tahlequah, Okla. (about 90 minutes from UAFS), Rogers State University in Claremore, Okla. (roughly two hours from Fort Smith) and the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond (approximately three hours from UAFS), according to the conference. UAFS will be the first new school to join the league since Newman University and Rogers State did so as associate members for the 2019-20 academic year, gaining full membership for 2022-23.

"We have had great relationships with the outstanding people in the Lone Star Conference," Janz said. "We look forward to continuing those and developing the same strong bonds with our new colleagues in the MIAA."