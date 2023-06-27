UA to play Kentucky twice in 2023-24

FAYETTEVILLE -- After the University of Arkansas basketball team played two games against Kentucky in the same regular season once in the the Razorbacks' first 31 years in the SEC, it will happen for a second consecutive time.

Arkansas and Kentucky will play each other in home-and-home games during the 2023-24 season, according to the conference schedules announced Monday by the SEC.

Dates and tipoff times for SEC games will be revealed at a later date.

Last season the Razorbacks and Wildcats split their regular-season games with each team winning on the road. The Razorbacks beat the Wildcats 88-73 at Rupp Arena and Kentucky got some payback by winning 88-79 at Walton Arena.

The only other season Arkansas and Kentucky met in home-and-home games was 2014, when the Razorbacks twice beat the Wildcats in overtime, 87-85 at Walton Arena and 71-67 at Rupp Arena.

"Both programs have incredible respect for each other," said Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman, who is 3-2 against Kentucky, including 2-0 at Rupp Arena. "Coach [John] Calipari is someone I think everyone in the coaching profession has incredible respect for. He's always got talented, talented teams. Teams that have NBA Draft picks on them.

"And when you go play at Kentucky there's a special feel to it without a doubt. When Kentucky plays [road] games, it's a big game for every home crowd wherever they travel.

"I think it's good we are playing them twice."

Other home-and-home games for Arkansas are against Georgia, LSU, Missouri and Texas A&M.

Teams the Razorbacks play only at home are Auburn, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. Opponents Arkansas will play only on the road are Alabama, Florida, Mississippi State and Ole Miss.