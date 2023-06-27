UA trustees OK firms for revamp of Walton Arena

The University of Arkansas System board of trustees approved architects and contractors Monday to study renovation options for Bud Walton Arena, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year and is home to the Arkansas Razorbacks men's and women's basketball teams.

UA-Fayetteville Chancellor Charles Robinson recommended -- based on feedback from the selection committee -- the AECOM firm, which has its global headquarters in Dallas, with Cromwell Architects Engineers, headquartered in Springdale and, as contractors, Mortensen, based in Minneapolis, with Nabholz Construction, based in Conway. UA System President Donald Bobbitt concurred with the recommendations.

Late this year or early next year, trustees will be presented with a detailed scope, budget, and phasing study -- paid for by athletic reserves -- for the renovation, construction for which the university hopes to begin in March 2025.

UA-Fayetteville Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek discussed with trustees in March the need to renovate the arena, which has become "somewhat tired," noting then it would be judicious to select an architect and contractor jointly so they could work together, and "we'd get an idea of pricing," as opposed to "the architect designing a building you love but can't afford."

Over the next several months, the architects and contractors approved Monday will examine the arena -- "an iconic" basketball venue in the country -- and a trio of options that range in scope from merely "bringing it up to current standards," to dramatically enhancing the experience for players and fans, to a transformation that would turn it into not only a basketball arena but a performance venue, said Scott Turley, associate vice chancellor for facilities. Phase One is the "evaluation" of those options.

The renovation is estimated to cost $50 million-$100 million, depending on how extensive it is, according to the university. The capital project will not require university funds, as it would be funded by athletic revenues, gifts, and bond proceeds from a future bond issue, with those bonds amortized using athletic revenues from conference distributions and retirement of prior debt obligations.

Besides the 30 or so men's and women's basketball games, the arena hosts about 70 other events annually, from gymnastics to Walmart's annual shareholders meeting, but depending on the scale of the renovation, more events could come to the arena, potentially producing more revenue, according to Yurachek. The current capacity is more than 19,000, which makes it one of the largest on-campus arenas in college basketball, but "we've hit a ceiling on revenue," and more events -- as well as more "premium space" -- would generate additional revenue.

Of the 16 schools that will compromise the new SEC when the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners join the league next year, Razorback athletics' current revenues are higher than only five others, according to the university. The athletic department's expenses also rate 11th in the league.

Under the first scenario, only deferred maintenance needs -- from the seats and bleachers, to the floor and roof, to plumbing and restrooms -- would be addressed at the arena, according to the proposal. This would cost an estimated $44 million.

The second scenario would address those deferred maintenance needs but also add more premium seating, such as club-level seats, loge boxes, and upper concourse suites, while also enhancing student seating, according to the proposal. The arena currently has no loge and club-level spaces, and while suites do exist, they would be enlarged and renovated.

This scenario may remove 1,500-2,000 seats, however, according to Yurachek. While the men's basketball team continues to sell out season tickets, the arena is rarely filled to actual capacity.

The "yield rate" is only 70%, meaning the average actual attendance for those games is only 70%, he said. The season ticket renewal rate is roughly 90% currently, meaning that there shouldn't be any season ticket holders for the current arena who want to renew who wouldn't have seats in a renovated version.

Additionally, "there's something to be said for having more demand than supply," Yurachek said. If the building is generally filled closer to capacity -- even a slightly reduced capacity -- the atmosphere will be better, the crowd noise will be louder, and "we'll have even more of a home-court advantage than we do already."

Arenas in larger metro areas have smaller capacities than what Bud Walton Arena would have even if it lost 2,000 seats, as the current trend is toward arenas of 15,000-17,000 seats, according to Yurachek. Auburn recently built a basketball arena with roughly 9,000 seats, and Alabama -- like Auburn and Arkansas, a member of the SEC West division -- plans to build a basketball arena with similar capacity.

The final scenario would encompass the improvements of the first two scenarios while also turning the arena into a true multipurpose facility, according to Yurachek. This would include a new floor -- the current floor is basketball-only, a rarity in college sports today -- as well as a locker room and storage for gymnastics.

The gymnastics team has recently begun holding some meets at the arena, to resounding success, he said. The average attendance has been roughly 10,000 for those meets.

The arena could also host concerts and other live events that currently pass over Northwest Arkansas, he said. Under this scenario, the university would also have to work on "solving the parking challenge there."

Financing scenarios are preliminary at this point, but -- under one model -- an athletic department bond issue for $50 million would cover the first scenario, according to the proposal. The second and third scenarios include that same commitment, but also include $25 million or more in gift commitments for the second scenario -- or $25 million or more in gift commitments and $25 million or more in third-party partnerships for the final scenario.

Razorback athletics remain self-supporting and receive no student fees or direct university funding, according to the university. Over the next six years, athletics will retire $78 million in debt, and no athletic debt extends beyond 14 years.

When Bud Walton Arena was built, it cost $30 million -- the cost was split nearly evenly between bonds and gifts -- and at that time, men's athletics at the university produced $13 million in annual revenue, according to the university. In 2023, men's athletics account for $150 million in revenue, roughly 70% of which is football, with basketball 20%.