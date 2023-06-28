7-Day Menu Planner





A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families

SUNDAY: For a special family day, prepare Grilled Pork Tenderloin. Season a 1-pound pork tenderloin with coarse salt and pepper. Mix together ¼ cup spicy mustard and 3 tablespoons apricot preserves. Grill pork on medium for about 15 minutes, turning several times, or until internal temperature reaches 155 degrees; brush with mustard mixture the last few minutes. Remove from grill; tent with foil. Let stand 5 minutes before slicing. Serve with brown rice, sliced cucumbers and onions in Italian dressing and a baguette. Make or buy a peach cobbler for dessert.

Plan ahead: Save enough cobbler for Monday.

MONDAY: Keep food costs down with tasty Quick Greek Stew. Heat a large nonstick skillet on medium-high and cook 1 pound lean ground beef for 5 minutes or until no longer pink; drain. Stir in 1 (15-ounce) can no-salt-added tomato sauce, 1 teaspoon cumin, ½ teaspoon coarse salt, ½ teaspoon dried oregano and ½ teaspoon cinnamon. Cover and cook 3 minutes. Add 1 (5- or 6-ounce) package fresh baby spinach leaves; cover and cook 2 minutes or until spinach wilts. Serve over couscous and garnish with toasted pine nuts. Add a lettuce wedge and whole-grain rolls. Heat the leftover cobbler for dessert.

Plan ahead: Marinate Tuesday's beef overnight.

TUESDAY: Gather the family and celebrate the Fourth of July with Braised Barbecue Brisket (see recipe) on the menu. Serve with corn-on-the-cob, baked beans, coleslaw and crusty rolls. Keep the festivities going with Star-Topped Blueberry Parfaits. Cut a 10 ¾-ounce frozen pound cake into 14 slices (¼ inch thick); refreeze remaining cake. Spread seven of the slices with ¼ cup red fruit jam (such as strawberry, cherry, raspberry or plum); top with seven plain slices. Trim and discard crusts of the seven "sandwiches." With a 1¼-inch star cookie cutter, cut a shape from four "sandwiches"; set aside. Cut sandwich trimmings and remaining whole sandwiches into ¾-inch squares. Into four (8-ounce) parfait or wine glasses, place half the cake squares, 1 cup (of 2 cups total) fresh blueberries and 9 ounces (from two 6-ounce containers) vanilla yogurt, dividing equally. Top with remaining cake squares and 1 cup blueberries. Spoon a dollop of remaining yogurt on top of each parfait, top with a star sandwich and serve.

Plan ahead: Save enough brisket and buy enough blueberries for Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: Enjoy yesterday's brisket in today's brisket sandwiches on whole-grain buns. Add deli potato salad and sliced lettuce and tomatoes to the meal. Leftover blueberries are good for dessert.

THURSDAY: Ziti With Chard (see recipe) gives a new flavor to pasta. Serve the slightly salty-tasting greens and pasta combo with a green salad and garlic bread. Fresh plums are a light dessert.

FRIDAY: Tell the kids they are having Muffin Heads for dinner and watch them smile. Top each toasted English muffin half with a thin layer of spaghetti sauce and slices of cheddar cheese; broil until cheese is melted and top with a silly vegetable face using halved red bell pepper half-rings (mouth), baby corn (nose), sliced black olives (eyes) and julienne carrots (hair). Continue the fun with Apple Pie in a Bowl for dessert. In a small bowl, spoon alternating layers of chunky applesauce, vanilla yogurt and crumbled gingersnaps; dust with cinnamon.

SATURDAY: You'll want to invite special friends to enjoy Cumin and Mustard Rack of Lamb With White Bean Salad (see recipe). Serve it with a Boston lettuce salad and sourdough bread. Cheesecake with fresh raspberries is an outstanding dessert.

THE RECIPES

Braised Barbecue Brisket

For the rub:

2 tablespoons chile powder

1 tablespoon packed light brown sugar

1½ teaspoons garlic powder

For the brisket:

1 beef brisket, flat half (about 3 pounds)

¾ cup barbecue sauce

½ cup dry red wine

Combine the rub ingredients in small bowl; press evenly onto brisket. Place brisket fat side up in stock pot. Combine barbecue sauce and wine. Pour around brisket; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 2¾ to 3¼ hours or until brisket is fork-tender. Remove brisket; keep warm. Skim fat from cooking liquid. Bring liquid to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and cook uncovered, stirring occasionally, 8 to 10 minutes or until liquid is reduced to 1 cup. Trim fat from brisket as desired. Carve diagonally across grain into thin slices. Serve with sauce.

Makes 8 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 281 calories, 35 g protein, 8 g fat, 13 g carbohydrate, 105 mg cholesterol, 273 mg sodium and no fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1

Ziti With Chard

8 ounces ziti or other short tube-shaped pasta

2 tablespoons olive oil

8 cups coarsely chopped Swiss chard leaves

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 cups halved grape tomatoes

¼ cup chopped kalamata olives

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

¾ teaspoon coarse salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground pepper

¼ cup shaved fresh Romano or parmesan cheese

Cook pasta according to package directions; drain.

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet on medium-high. Add chard and garlic; cook 2 minutes. Combine chard mixture, pasta and tomatoes, olives, lemon juice, salt and pepper, tossing well. Top with cheese.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 352 calories, 11 g protein, 11 g fat, 53 g carbohydrate, 3 mg cholesterol, 721 mg sodium and 4 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 3½

Cumin and Mustard Rack of Lamb With White Bean Salad

2 racks of lamb, frenched (about 2 pounds each)

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons whole cumin seeds

2 teaspoons coarse salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

For the salad:

2 (15-ounce) cans no-salt-added butter beans

3 celery ribs, thinly sliced

1 small red chile pepper, thinly sliced

¼ cup sliced sweet Peppadew peppers

3 tablespoons chopped fresh basil, plus more for garnish

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Carefully trim top layer of fat from lamb racks. Rub each rack with mustard. Sprinkle each rack with cumin, salt and black pepper.

Heat gas grill to high; scrape grates clean and brush with oil. Place lamb on grill, fat side down; cook until browned and lamb can be easily flipped, about 5 minutes. Flip lamb; grill about 5 minutes more. Reduce heat to medium; cover and cook lamb about 15 minutes more or until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees for medium-rare doneness. Remove to clean plate; let rest 5 minutes. Carve racks into chops, carefully slicing between each bone.

For the salad: In a large bowl, combine all salad ingredients; toss to combine. Top with extra basil and serve with lamb.

Makes 8 servings (2 ribs each serving).

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 323 calories, 33 g protein, 13 g fat, 20 g carbohydrate, 82 mg cholesterol, 648 mg sodium and 5 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1½

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email: susan@7daymenu.com