Aircraft wreckage removed from lake for investigation

HOT SPRINGS -- Multiple agencies and a private contractor worked Tuesday morning to recover the wreckage of an aircraft that crashed into Lake Hamilton on Monday, killing the pilot and injuring his passenger.

The agencies were able to float the plane, which was completely submerged, to the surface using air bags, then towed the wreckage to a nearby private boat ramp. The recovery company, Dawson Aircraft Inc. out of Clinton, was then able to use a winch to remove the wreckage from the lake before dismantling and transporting it to Clinton for the investigation.

The agencies included the Garland County sheriff's office, Lake Hamilton Fire Department and Piney Fire Department.

Garland County Undersheriff Jason Lawrence said attempts to extract the wreckage Monday night were unsuccessful, but recovery teams resumed work around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. The wreckage was floated from near 161 Port-Au-Prince St. to a private boat ramp in the 1200 block of Lakeshore Drive.

The small Cessna 177 Cardinal crashed and sank into Lake Hamilton Monday morning a short distance from Hot Springs Memorial Field. The crash killed the pilot, 49-year-old Daniel Dale Jones, and injured his daughter, Denise Jones, 23, who was his sole passenger. Both were from Kentucky.

According to a Federal Aviation Administration Accident and Incident Notification posted on the FAA website, the aircraft "experienced engine issues" prior to the crash. The FAA said it and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

An NTSB investigator who was present while the wreckage was extracted from the lake declined to comment.

Also Tuesday, the Garland County sheriff's office requested help from people who live near where the plane crashed.

"Anyone ... that has any type of external surveillance cameras, RING Door Bell cameras or audio recorders that may have caught the crash are asked to contact Sgt. (Clayton) Green with the Garland County Criminal Investigations Division at 501-622-3675," a release from the sheriff's office said Tuesday afternoon.

A diver with Dawson Aircraft Inc. watches from the shore as an airplane that crashed in Lake Hamilton was extracted Tuesday morning. - Photo by James Leigh of The Sentinel-Record

