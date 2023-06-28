Arkansas baseball adds former Indiana pitcher to roster

Arkansas baseball coach Dave Van Horn has secured the commitment of right-handed pitcher Craig Yoho, a transfer from Indiana.

Yoho, 6-3 and 225 pounds, reportedly throws a fastball up to 94 mph along with a slider, curveball and changeup. He made 17 appearances in relief for the Hoosiers as a redshirt senior while having 4 wins and 1 save this year. He did not allow a run in 10 of 17 appearances and stranded 7 of 13 inherited runners.

Yoho held opponents to three or fewer earned runs in his 17 outings. He issued two or fewer walks in all his appearances, with no walks in six outings.

He had a season-high 6 strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings against Michigan State on May 19.

He threw 37 innings and allowed 33 hits and 19 walks while striking out 63 and recording a 3.41 ERA. He allowed 4 home runs, had 4 wild pitches and hit 12 batters. Opponents hit for a .232 batting average.

He was second on the team with strikeouts. The leader threw 86 1/3 innings.

Yoho threw 2 1/3 innings and allowed 2 hits, 2 walks and 2 earned runs while striking out 4 in 64 pitches during a 5-3 win over Kentucky at the NCAA Regional in Lexington.

He played at Fishers’ High School in Indiana before starting his career at Houston where he appeared in eight games as an infielder with three starts as a freshman before suffering an injury. He received a medical hardship. He appeared in one game as a redshirt freshman before transferring to Indiana.

Yoho missed his sophomore season in 2021 and junior season in 2022 due to two Tommy John surgeries and a procedure to fix a dislocated knee cap.

Yoho is the sixth known transfer to commit to Arkansas this offseason. Former Sacramento State shortstop Wehiwa Aloy, former Tarleton State first baseman Jack Wagner, former Missouri center fielder Ty Wilmsmeyer, former Texas Tech catcher Hudson White and former Kansas left-handed pitcher Stone Hewlett previously committed.