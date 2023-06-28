Arkansas will host basketball game vs. Duke in November

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will host Duke in a men’s basketball game for the first time Nov. 29.

The Razorbacks and Blue Devils are scheduled to play at Bud Walton Arena as part of the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge. The game will tip off at 8:15 p.m.

A TV network designation will come at a later date.

The programs have split their four previous matchups. The Blue Devils won the most recent game 78-69 in San Francisco to advance to the 2022 Final Four.

Arkansas won its lone national championship in 1994 when it defeated Duke 76-72 in Charlotte, N.C.

This year's game will be the first time Arkansas has played Duke without hall of fame coach Mike Krzyzewski on the opposing sideline. The Blue Devils are led by former Krzyzewski player and assistant Jon Scheyer, who had a 27-9 record in his first season.

All of the previous games between Arkansas and Duke have been played at neutral courts. The Blue Devils won 97-83 at the 1990 Final Four in Denver. Later that calendar year, Arkansas defeated Duke 98-88 at Madison Square Garden in New York as part of the Preseason NIT.

Duke is the third known home non-conference game on Arkansas’ schedule. Gardner-Webb on Nov. 10 and Abilene Christian on Dec. 21 will also come to Fayetteville, according to game contracts obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests.

The Razorbacks are also scheduled to play three games at the Battle 4 Atlantis in The Bahamas the week before the Duke matchup. The Battle 4 Atlantis field includes Memphis, Michigan, North Carolina, Northern Iowa, Stanford, Texas Tech and Villanova. Arkansas’ opponents in the event will be released at a later date.

2023-24 ACC/SEC Challenge Games

LSU at Syracuse

Missouri at Pittsburgh

Mississippi State at Georgia Tech

Notre Dame at South Carolina

Miami at Kentucky

NC State at Ole Miss

Clemson at Alabama

Tennessee at North Carolina

Texas A&M at Virginia

Florida at Wake Forest

Duke at Arkansas

Virginia Tech at Auburn

Georgia at Florida State

Boston College at Vanderbilt



