Bluegrass pioneer dies at 91

HAZARD, Ky. -- Bluegrass musician Bobby Osborne, who helped popularize the song "Rocky Top," died Tuesday, according to the college where he worked. He was 91.

Osborne and his brother Sonny made up "The Osborne Brothers," and their 1967 version of "Rocky Top" became an official state song of Tennessee, according to his website. Osborne was a member of the Grand Ole Opry and the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame.

"To say he was a legend falls short of the impact he had on all of us," said Paul Schiminger, interim executive director of the International Bluegrass Music Association. "An innovative musical pioneer, Bobby set and held the gold standard for bluegrass vocals."

While Osborne and his brother will be remembered by many for "Rocky Top," Schiminger said that barely scratches the surface of the many songs they recorded and performed.

A native of Hyden, Ky., Osborne taught at the Hazard Community and Technical College's Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music in Leslie County for several years.

In January, he received a Governor's Arts Award for his dedication to sharing Kentucky's rich history in the arts around the world.

Osborne was still performing and teaching last year when he told WYMT-TV that "as long as I can open my mouth and sing, I ain't going to quit."

Hazard Community and Technical College President Jennifer Lindon said the school was deeply saddened to learn of Osborne's death.

"He was a pioneer in the bluegrass music industry and a champion for eastern Kentucky," she said.