Clinton center to host panel on gender

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:26 a.m.

A panel discussion titled "TransAmerica: The Future of Gender Identity in American Life" will be held at the Clinton Presidential Center at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Panelists are Dr. Gwendolyn Paige Herzig, a pharmacist involved in LGBTQ+ initiatives in Arkansas, especially within the transgender community; Mauree Turner, a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives; and Chase Strangio, deputy director for Transgender Justice with the ACLU's LGBT & HIV Project. Jay Barth, director of the Clinton Library, will be the moderator.

Admission to the event, which will be held in-person and streamed live online at live.clintonpresidentialcenter.org, is free. Attendees are asked to register for seating at https://forms.clinton-foundation.org/view.php?id=873817. The Clinton Presidential Center is at 1200 President Clinton Ave. in Little Rock.

The Clinton Foundation, Clinton Presidential Library and Museum, and Central Arkansas Library System are co-hosting the discussion as part of Pride Month.

Print Headline: Clinton center to host panel on gender

