County looks to control data mine noise

HOT SPRINGS -- Effective Aug. 1, local governments won't have the authority to regulate noise caused by the mining of digital assets, but Garland County is working to adopt a scheme ahead of the deadline.

County Judge Darryl Mahoney told the Quorum Court Public Health, Welfare and Safety Committee on Monday night that data centers, which the ordinance the committee advanced defined as a facility involved in the storage, management, processing and transmission of digital data, including cryptocurrency mining, are popping up across the state.

He said the County Judges Association recommended counties take action while they still can.

"In Conway County, these mining centers set up near a substation," he said. "They require large amounts of electricity. The noise is like a million bees, is what I've been told. It's constant, 24/7, 365. If we put it on the books now with an emergency clause, we beat that deadline saying you cannot regulate this in the future."

If the full Quorum Court adopts the ordinance with an emergency clause at its meeting next month, the regulations would go into immediate effect.

The Arkansas Data Centers Act the Legislature passed in April prohibits local regulation of noise caused by home digital asset mining, which the law defines as mining digital assets in areas zoned for residential use. Only regulations governing all noise can be applied. The county's noise ordinance prohibits "unreasonably loud and disturbing noises" from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The new law also prohibits local regulations that treat digital asset mining businesses differently than data centers. The legislation passed the House on a 93-1 vote, with all of the county's delegation supporting the prohibition on local regulation. Republican Sens. Alan Clark of Londsdale and Matt McKee of Pearcy, both of whom represent the county in the upper chamber, also supported the Data Centers Act.

Most of the county delegation supported a state sales tax exemption for qualified data centers. Those that qualify will be exempt from paying state sales taxes on equipment, services and electricity. Rep. Bruce Cozart, R-Hot Springs, didn't vote on the exemption. Rep. Rick McClure, R-Malvern, which includes southeast Garland County, was the sponsor of the Data Centers Act but voted against the sales tax exemption.

The ordinance advanced Monday requires a third-party, post-construction noise study before data centers can begin operating in Garland County. Notices have to be mailed to residents living within a half-mile of the proposed data center location, and the facility's building plan must include measures that keep external noise within allowed levels.

Data center noise louder than 65 decibels from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and 55 decibels from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. qualifies as a misdemeanor offense under the ordinance. The county's general noise ordinance doesn't set decibel limits.

The committee asked why regulations advanced Monday aren't being applied to all businesses in the county.

"We've got the authority to enact noise regulations for any other business any time," County Attorney John Howard said. "Aug. 1 is our deadline to enact regulations affecting this type of business."