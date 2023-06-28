Court date delayed for Trump valet

MIAMI -- A court appearance was postponed Tuesday for a Donald Trump valet who's charged with helping the former president hide classified documents that the Justice Department wanted back.

A lawyer for the valet, Walt Nauta, told a judge Nauta had been unable to find a Florida-based attorney. He also said Nauta was stuck in Newark, N.J., after his scheduled flight to Florida for the arraignment sat on the tarmac for hours and then was canceled.

The lawyer, Stanley Woodward, said Nauta expressed his apologies to the court for not being present.

"Mr. Nauta takes very seriously the charges that he is facing," he said.

As a result, a federal magistrate judge, Edwin Torres, pushed Tuesday's scheduled arraignment back until July 6.

Nauta was charged earlier this month alongside Trump in a 38-count indictment filed by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith.

Trump pleaded innocent to 37 counts related to the alleged mishandling of classified documents kept at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla. Nauta's arraignment was postponed to give him time to find a Florida-based lawyer.

The indictment accuses Nauta of conspiring with Trump to conceal records he had taken with him from the White House after term ended in January 2021.

Prosecutors allege that Nauta, at the former president's direction, moved boxes of documents bearing classification markings so they would not be found by a Trump lawyer who was tasked with searching the home for classified records to be returned to the government. That, prosecutors said, resulted in a false representation to the Justice Department that a "diligent search" for classified documents had been done and all documents responsive to a subpoena had been returned.

Nauta is a Navy veteran who fetched Trump's Diet Cokes as his valet at the White House before joining him as a personal aide at Mar-a-Lago.

Meanwhile, on Monday, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon denied a Justice Department request to file under seal the names of 84 potential witnesses it wants Trump, the front-runner in the 2024 Republican presidential race, to be prohibited from discussing the case with as it moves forward in court. She said, in her view, the Justice Department did not explain why it needed to file the list with the court or why it was necessary to seal the list from public view.

She also scheduled a pretrial conference for July 14 to discuss matters related to the Classified Information Procedures Act.

AUDIO REVEALED

An audio recording from a meeting in which Trump discusses a "highly confidential" document with an interviewer appears to undermine his later claim that he didn't have such documents, only magazine and newspaper clippings.

The recording, from a July 2021 interview Trump gave at his Bedminster, N.J., resort for people working on the memoir of his former chief of staff Mark Meadows, is a critical piece of evidence in special counsel Jack Smith's indictment of Trump over the mishandling of classified information.

The special counsel's indictment alleges that those in attendance at the meeting with Trump -- including a writer, a publisher and two of Trump's staff members -- were shown classified information about a Pentagon plan of attack on an unspecified foreign country.

"These are the papers," Trump says in a moment that seems to indicate that he's holding a secret Pentagon document with plans to attack Iran. "This was done by the military, given to me."

Trump's reference to something he says is "highly confidential" and his apparent showing of documents to other people at the 2021 meeting could undercut his claim in a recent Fox News Channel interview that he didn't have any documents with him.

"There was no document," Trump said on Fox. "These were newspaper stories, magazine stories and articles."

Trump, on his social media platform late Monday, claimed the recording "is actually an exoneration, rather than what they would have you believe."

Information for this article was contributed by Adriana Gomez Licon, Eric Tucker and staff members of The Associated Press.