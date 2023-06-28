Court says no to legislative vote primacy

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a legal theory that would have radically reshaped how federal elections are conducted by giving state legislatures largely unchecked power to set rules for federal elections and to draw congressional maps warped by partisan gerrymandering.

The vote was 6-3, with Chief Justice John Roberts writing the majority opinion. The Constitution, he said, "does not exempt state legislatures from the ordinary constraints imposed by state law."

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch dissented.

The decision followed other important rulings this term in which the court's three liberal members were in the majority, including ones on the Voting Rights Act, immigration and tribal rights. Although some of the biggest cases are still to come, probably arriving by the end of the week, the court has so far repeatedly repudiated aggressive arguments from conservative litigants.

The case concerned the "independent state legislature" theory. It is based on a reading of the Constitution's Elections Clause, which says, "The times, places and manner of holding elections for senators and representatives, shall be prescribed in each state by the legislature thereof."

Proponents of the strongest form of the theory say this means that no other organs of state government -- not courts, not governors, not election administrators, not independent commissions -- can alter a legislature's actions on federal elections.

Roberts rejected that position.

"The Elections Clause does not insulate state legislatures from the ordinary exercise of state judicial review," he wrote.

The ruling soundly dismissed the theory, one that an unusually diverse array of lawyers, judges and scholars across the ideological spectrum viewed as extreme and dangerous. Adopting the theory, they warned, could have profound consequences for nearly every aspect of federal elections, including by erasing safeguards against partisan gerrymandering and curtailing the ability to challenge voting restrictions in state courts.





But some election law specialists cautioned that Tuesday's decision elevated the power of federal courts in the process, allowing them to second-guess at least some rulings of state courts based on state law.

"This gives the U.S. Supreme Court the ultimate say over the meaning of state law in the midst of an election dispute," Richard L. Hasen, a law professor at UCLA, wrote in a blog post. "This is a bad, but not awful, result."

Others said the decision was a nearly complete victory and a resounding reaffirmation of the status quo. "I see no evidence of interest by the Supreme Court to make mischief here," said Vikram David Amar, the dean of the University of Illinois College of Law.

Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett and Ketanji Brown Jackson joined the chief justice's majority opinion.

NORTH CAROLINA CASE

The case will have no practical impact in the dispute that gave rise to it, involving North Carolina's congressional voting map. A recent ruling by the state's Supreme Court authorized the Republican-controlled legislature to draw maps as it sees fit, ensuring that the resulting districts will be shaped by politics.

The case, Moore v. Harper, concerned a voting map drawn by the North Carolina legislature after the 2020 census that was initially rejected as a partisan gerrymander by the state's Supreme Court. Experts said the map was likely to yield a congressional delegation made up of at least 10 Republicans and four or fewer Democrats, even though North Carolina is a roughly evenly divided state politically.

The state court initially rejected the argument that it was not entitled to review the actions of the state's legislature, saying that adopting the independent state legislature theory would be "repugnant to the sovereignty of states, the authority of state constitutions and the independence of state courts, and would produce absurd and dangerous consequences."

Republicans seeking to restore the legislative map last year asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene, arguing in an emergency application that the state court had been powerless to act.

The justices rejected the request for immediate intervention, and the election in November was conducted under a map drawn by experts appointed by a state court. That resulted in a 14-member congressional delegation that was evenly split between Republicans and Democrats.

The Republican lawmakers appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, saying the state court was not entitled to second-guess the legislature. When the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in the case in December, the justices seemed divided, if not fractured, over the limits of the theory.

The composition of the North Carolina Supreme Court changed after elections in November, favoring Republicans by a 5-2 margin. In what a dissenting justice called a "shameful manipulation of fundamental principles of our democracy and the rule of law," the new majority reversed course, saying the legislature was free to draw gerrymandered voting districts as it saw fit.

Many observers had expected the U.S. Supreme Court to dismiss the case in light of that development. But Roberts concluded that the case involved a live controversy and that the court retained jurisdiction over it.

In dissent, Thomas said the case was "indisputably moot." He added that the majority's reasoning on the merits was unpersuasive and that he feared the ruling would invite last-minute lawsuits over election disputes.

"They will arise haphazardly, in the midst of quickly evolving, politically charged controversies, and the winners of federal elections may be decided by a federal court's expedited judgment that a state court exceeded 'the bounds of ordinary judicial review' in construing the state constitution," he wrote. "I would hesitate long before committing the federal judiciary to this uncertain path."

VICTORY LAP

Democrats took an immediate victory lap Tuesday after the Supreme Court rejected the election theory from North Carolina's GOP.

Gov. Roy Cooper called the opinion "a good decision," saying it curbed the power of Republican state legislatures and affirms the need for checks and balances.

"But Republican legislators in North Carolina and across the country remain a very real threat to democracy as they continue to pass laws to manipulate elections for partisan gain by interfering with the freedom to vote," the Democratic governor added in a written statement.

Rep. Kathy Manning, a Democrat from Greensboro, is one of the more vulnerable members of Congress representing North Carolina. While the urban Greensboro area has more voters who are Democrats, it's surrounded by Republican areas that could dilute her voting base.

She said she was glad to see the Supreme Court "debunk" the independent state legislature theory.

"Now, Congress must work to enact federal election standards so that no voter is disenfranchised by partisan gerrymandering," Manning said.

Rep. Wiley Nickel, a Democrat who lives in Cary and represents the state's only true swing district, said voters should choose who represents them.

"Politicians shouldn't choose their voters," Nickel said. "And I'll continue to do everything I can to protect the right to vote for every single North Carolinian."

Rep. Alma Adams, a Democrat from Charlotte, said on Twitter that justices offered legislators good advice in saying that the constitution does not exempt state legislatures from the ordinary constraints imposed by state law."

A spokesperson for President Joe Biden addressed the case at a press briefing Tuesday.

"We're pleased that the Supreme Court rejected the extreme legal theory presented in this case, which would've interfered with state governments, which would've opened the door for politicians to undermine the will of the people, and would've threatened the freedom of all Americans to have their voices heard at the ballot box," White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton told reporters.

Former President Barack Obama released a statement almost immediately after the court released the justices' opinion.

"This ruling is a resounding rejection of the far-right theory that has been peddled by election deniers and extremists seeking to undermine our democracy," Obama said. "And it makes clear that courts can continue to defend voters' rights -- in North Carolina and in every state."

Former Attorney General Eric Holder was right behind Obama with a statement of his own calling Tuesday's ruling a victory and saying the Supreme Court preserved a vital role state courts play in protecting free elections and fair maps.

"Make no mistake, this appeal and the truly fringe, truly ideological theory it espouses should never have been brought before our nation's highest tribunal in the first place, and its demonstrates the lengths to which too many in the Republican Party are willing to go in order to bend -- even break -- our democracy in order to hold onto illegitimate power," Holder said. "As the North Carolina legislature revisits the redistricting maps, it should keep in mind that the purpose of a legislative body is to represent and make real the will of the people. Plain and simple."

REPUBLICANS QUIET

Unlike Democrats, Republicans remained mostly quiet in the first hour after the ruling came out. At the same time, the leader of a Republican redistricting group said he was pleased the court made clear there are limits on state courts.

The decision "should serve as a warning to state courts inclined to reach beyond the constitutional bounds of judicial review. This is a first, positive step toward reining in recent overreaches of state courts," Adam Kincaid, president and executive director of the National Republican Redistricting Trust, said in a statement.

Dan Crawford, director of government relations for the North Carolina League of Conservation Voters, a party in the case, said his group has been fighting since 2021 to protect free and fair elections.

"This [Tuesday's ruling] draws into sharp contrast the blatantly partisan decision by the North Carolina Supreme Court to concede total power to the legislature to select their own voters," Crawford said. "Without the ability for every voter to choose their representatives, our environment and all North Carolinians will be at risk to deep-pocketed polluters and power-hungry politicians."

Then-Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge led 12 other states in an amicus brief filed in the case. In the brief, Rutledge and the other attorneys general voiced support for the argument that state legislatures are responsible for redrawing congressional district lines without intervention from state courts.

"My predecessor's filing speaks for itself, as does today's decision by the U.S. Supreme Court," Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin said in a written statement Tuesday.

Griffin, who was elected attorney general last year, replaced Rutledge. In November, Rutledge was elected lieutenant governor.

Information for this article was contributed by Will Langhorne of The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, by Adam Liptak of The New York Times, by Danielle Battaglia McClatchy Washington Bureau (TNS) and by Mark Sherman of The Associated Press.