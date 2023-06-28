Marriages

Melissa Bryant, 32, and Jessica Long, 32, both of Maumelle.

Justice Kyles, 26, and Jaeden O'Neil, 23, both of North Little Rock.

Hayden Kyzar, 18, and Kristen Rowland, 28, both of Maumelle.

Grecia Gomez, 22, and Jose Mauricio, 35, both of Mabelvale.

Paul Campbell, 47, of Cabot and Katie Widger, 39, of Sherwood.

Dylan Kidd, 27, and Khara Montoya, 27, both of Austin.

Douglas Elliott, 57 and Gregory Smith, 57, both of Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Andrew Lott, 36, and Stephanie Donaby, 40, both of Sherwood.

Ernesto Gallegos, 63, of Jacksonville and Erika Legendre, 51, of Sherwood.

James McLeod, 63, of Mayflower and Jana Meeks, 60, of North Little Rock.

Brandon Garrett, 42, of Little Rock and Brittney Smart, 38, of Mabelvale.

Divorces

FILED

23-2211. Cupid Jackson v. Laurie Goodearle-Jackson.

23-2212. Brendan Roberts v. Christian Harrison.

23-2213. Lawanda Hunter v. Harlan Hunter.

23-2215. Jamie Crockett v. James Crockett.

23-2217. Kamaldeep Singh v. Miesha Bozeman.

GRANTED

22-4188. Torrance Boyd v. Alisa Boyd.

23-821. Erin Larkin v. Dessalines Agginie.

23-919. Daniel Ford v. Rachel Cowan.

23-1405. Lashomonique Bass-Gardner v. Rangino Gardner.

23-1496. James Nealy v. Tammy Nealy.

23-1612. Lindsey Coleman v. Kevin Coleman.

23-1830. Marvin Castleberry v. Jorge Zambrano.