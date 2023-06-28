Discolored Central Arkansas Water safe to drink, but issue being resolved, officials say

The drinking water utility that serves the Little Rock metro area said in a news release Wednesday that it was working to address the presence of discolored water in the system.

"The water is safe to drink, even with discoloration," the news release from Central Arkansas Water said.

Officials attributed the discoloration to an increase in the amount of manganese in water drawn from Lake Maumelle.

"Manganese levels measured in the water at the treatment plant are still well below any risk level for excessive exposure," the release added. "[Central Arkansas Water] advises customers against washing clothes until the discoloration clears to prevent any staining."

The utility said it first learned of the yellowish discoloration this past Thursday after a few calls from customers, but believed it was temporary and related to a "scouring event" tied to increased usage.

However, officials "continued to receive calls from customers in certain areas over the past few days," the news release said. "Most of these calls were coming from areas south of the Arkansas River but north of I-630 and Chenal Parkway, as well as along Arkansas 10 west of I-430, in areas such as John Barrow, Twin Lakes, Hillcrest, and Foxcroft, among others."

According to Central Arkansas Water, increases in manganese are common because wind events can cause mixing within Lake Maumelle and pull more of the soil element closer to the surface.

"Unfortunately, the water taken from the lake with higher levels of manganese, which significantly increased Tuesday night, made it to the water treatment plant and into the distribution system. [Central Arkansas Water] water operators have adjusted operations at Lake Maumelle to withdraw water from depths with reduced manganese levels," the news release said. "Staff at the treatment plant have adjusted the treatment process and are now taking hourly samples to ensure a decrease in manganese levels."

The news release said that distribution crews were spending much of Wednesday afternoon flushing water through the system to accelerate the clearing process, adding that manganese levels had already decreased in the treated water coming into the distribution system as of Wednesday afternoon.