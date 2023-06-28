DROPPING THE HAMMER | Ross Chastain strikes back + 'calculated aggression' in Chicago

The Melon Man is back!

More than a year after his last win, Ross Chastain once again got to smash a watermelon at Nashville Superspeedway. Daniel McFadin and Jared Haas recap the latest NASCAR Cup Series race before tackling this weekend's historic street course race in Chicago.

Plus, hear from Front Row Motorsports' Michael McDowell on what he expects out of the 220-mile event in The Windy City.

