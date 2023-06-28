EDITORIAL: Fixing a hole

Nothing is certain but death and taxes. And taxes aren't all that certain anymore. At least not gasoline taxes.

The papers report that--as cars get more efficient at sipping gasoline, and even more of them avoid it completely--those mean ol' gasoline taxes are taking less of a bite out of the average American's monthly budget. Which is great, right? Sure, unless you like driving on decent roads.

Here's a not-so-secret fact: Every gallon of gasoline you buy comes with 25 cents of state and 18.4 cents of federal taxes. Much of the money collected goes to pay for road-building and maintenance. Without that money, interstates turn into cheese-graters. And state highways resemble ... Louisiana.

Fuel efficiency, which is so great in many ways, also means fewer gallons bought at the old fillin' station--and home-charging your EV shows up on your utility bill without these taxes. The result is an ever-widening gap between gas tax revenue and transportation budget needs. Boston-based CDM Smith estimates the gap between revenue needed vs. collected could be as large as $67 billion by 2050 based on fuel efficiency alone! No telling how much road money will decrease when EVs really get going.

And then what happens to the highways?

To counter this deficit, the Associated Press reports that states are experimenting with programs aimed at one day replacing motor-fuel taxes in favor of "road usage."

Doug Shinkle, of the National Conference of State Legislatures says, "The impetus at this point is less about collecting revenue than about establishing the systems, working out the kinks, getting the public comfortable with it... ."

Patricia Hendren of the Eastern Transportation Coalition says "The biggest hurdle is to inform the public about the diminishing returns from the gas tax... ."

Eric Paul Dennis, of the Citizens Research Council of Michigan skeptically intones, "There's no program that I have seen that I think can be implemented at scale in a way that is publicly acceptable."

Is it just us, or does the theme of "public acceptance," or lack thereof, stick out like a sore thumb here? Come on, experts. The American people understand simple math. And they don't like losing their tooth fillings on a trip to Memphis.

Potholes need to be fixed. Filling potholes costs money. And why shouldn't those most responsible for creating them pay to fix them? The public should be able to accept that because that's what's in place today. The more gas a driver uses, the more gallons they purchase, the more gallons they purchase, the more taxes they pay. Truck drivers understand. Boy, do they understand.

On toll roads (think Muskogee to Tulsa), we already pay more or less depending on the number of axles our vehicles have. This is usually an indicator of a vehicle's weight rating. Generally speaking, heavier vechicles do more damage and create more pollution than lighter vehicles.

Is the simple equation employed on toll roads perfect? Probably not. Is it workable? Yes.

Not every road can employ the classic pay-booth model on a statewide, or nationwide scale. But, given today's technology, surely Americans can work it out. Better to pay the money to maintain the roads than to pay the money to a dentist to put all those fillings back in. And less painful, too.