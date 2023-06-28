EDITORIAL: The games we play

In case you missed it, the Arkansas Racing Commission has approved 17 new sports "markets" for betting. That brings to 32 the total number of sports on which Arkansans are free to lose their money.

(We had to put "markets" in scare quotes because the word used this way, in this context, doesn't have anything to do with geography or your 401(k). A gambling market is just a sport. Football is a market, basketball is a market, etc.)

Prior to the expansion, there were only 15 sports you could bet on in Arkansas. They included old-time American favorites such as cricket, darts and rugby--and the occasional American-rules football game. New opportunities to throw money away include the ever popular sport (in the 18th century) of bare-knuckle fighting. Frisbee golf, ping pong, water polo and cornhole also made the list. Hurry, give me $50 on tonight's ping pong!

But what list of wagering opportunities is complete without "floorball" or "futsal?"

Anticipating reader unfamiliarity, the paper graciously explains that "floorball is a type of floor hockey played indoors." We thought all hockey was played on a floor of some kind, but we, as always, digress. "Futsal is a soccer-like game played mainly indoors on hard courts smaller than football pitches." Do they mean football fields?

It defies the odds that while bare-knuckle fighting made the list, sadly, "slap fighting" did not. Anyone with a sibling knows what slap fighting is. Or at least we thought as much until we saw a YouTube video of this action. If this is an emerging sport, what would assault and battery be?

Arkansans have joined dozens of other states in allowing this kind of gambling, and once that door was open, there was no stopping everything from flooding in. And so the flood comes, and a lot money is washed away with it. Not to mention common sense.