Educators connect with PB industry

Educators in career- and business-oriented subjects try to connect students to the world of industry, much of which is based in Pine Bluff.

Economics Arkansas, a nonprofit organization promoting economic literacy, co-hosted a daylong forum Tuesday called Connecting Educators to Industry along with the Economic Development Alliance for Jefferson County. Teachers took tours of Pactiv Evergreen and Central Moloney, and listened to a panel at the Downtown Library that featured The Strong Co. President Tim DeJarnette, Twin Rivers Paper Co. mill manager Bill Ward, Tyson Foods senior human resources partner Felita Wilkes and Pine Bluff Arsenal director of business operations and planning Justin Lieber.

Besides the professional development credit they could receive, a common reason the teachers gave for attending Connecting Educators to Industry was sharing new information with their students about local business and how they can pursue a high quality of life, even if college is not in their future. Starting positions at the companies represented by the panelists, by their accounts, range from $15 to $20 on an hourly basis, with many jobs leading to key, salaried positions.

"I didn't realize how much some of these places paid," said Dustin Moffitt, a survey of business and accounting I instructor at White Hall High School. "You don't have to go to college to earn 18 to 20 bucks an hour. That's something I really want to stress to my seniors and stuff like that."

Moffitt's courses are electives, but the majority of his students, he said, are planning to attend college and study business and management.

Learning more about business in Pine Bluff interested Moffitt. DeJarnette's company, The Strong Co. is a manufacturer of specialty cement products, typically for manholes, stormwater structures, pool bases and lightweight insulating concrete. The company operates on the Port of Pine Bluff and imports and exports goods.

"Pine Bluff has a long, storied history of manufacturing," DeJarnette said. "Some of the finest companies in the United States are based here. The Strong Co., for instance, does business on an international basis, both with raw materials coming in and finished products going out. There's no limit on the careers available for young people if they'll look here first and make a contribution to the community while helping these older, more established companies."

Newer companies also consider Pine Bluff for business, making business in the city "a win-win" for everyone, DeJarnette added.

The Pine Bluff Arsenal, in operation since 1941, still employs 600 civilians and makes items such as smoke grenades, textiles and chemical and biological defense equipment. Lieber said the Arsenal had a $150 million gross economic impact on the Pine Bluff area as of 2021.

Line and de-bone jobs at Tyson Foods in Pine Bluff start at $15.85 per hour in pay, Wilkes said. About 1,200 are employed at the company.

A maker of brown paper bags, Twin Rivers employs about 150 hourly and 50 salaried employees, according to Ward. It also takes advantage of the forestry landscape that Pine Bluff and southeast Arkansas offer.

"We're buying from sawmills," Ward said. "We're purchasing a lot of chips to make our pulp, and those chips have to come from trees. When we're cutting, replanting and making sure we're taking care of the forest – that's one great thing about wood, it's a renewable resource – we can go out there, we can harvest and we can go replenish it and bring it back around."

The idea of two paper mills in the city came as a pleasant shock to Mildred Calvin, a K-8 counselor in the Little Rock School District whose job isn't limited to just advising students on their path toward graduation and life after high school. She also teaches life skills, social skills and career planning.

"I was not aware of so many different businesses and places in Pine Bluff where you can work and make a good living," Calvin said. "I was like, 'Wow, so people in Pine Bluff do have some opportunities, more than I was aware of.' Coming into this, I thought, 'Oh, they have two paper mills? I knew about the Arsenal, but they really could come here and make a good living.' If someone is struggling in Little Rock and North Little Rock and they can't find something there, it's possible they can come to this area."

There is also Kohler Co., which has a factory in Sheridan and is best known for plumbing products. Kohler partners with the Sheridan School District for career and technical education.

"My main focus is on the kids that don't want to go to college," said Nicki Walker, a career orientation teacher at East End Middle School in the Sheridan district. "If they're going to go to college, it doesn't matter what I say. My focus is on helping the kids who don't want to go to college find a good, paying job that will provide them with a good life."