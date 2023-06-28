Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Executive Director Miller leaving TheatreSquared

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 8:21 a.m.
Executive Director Martin Miller pauses with his family at TheatreSquared, decorated for the Pride weekend in Fayetteville. Miller announced today he is leaving the company for a job in Princeton, N.J. (Courtesy Photo/Wesley Hitt for T2)

After 13 years at the helm of TheatreSquared, Executive Director Martin Miller announced Wednesday he is leaving to accept a job leading the Tony Award-winning McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton, N.J.

Miller has been commuting between Fayetteville and Princeton since 2019.

TheatreSquared's board has appointed an executive transition committee led by Board President Todd Simmons, alongside Esther Silver-Parker, Leigh Hopkins, Judy Schwab and founder and Artistic Director Bob Ford. The committee will gather input through "conversation with key stakeholders and staff" and will announce next steps in the succession process by the end of August, prior to Miller's departure, according to a news release.

"Co-leading TheatreSquared has been a privilege, a joy and an ever-rewarding adventure," Miller said in the news release. "It is wonderful to know that generations of Northwest Arkansans will walk through these doors and experience remarkable art in a space where they truly belong."

Print Headline: Executive Director Martin Miller announces depature from TheatreSquared

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT