Executive Director Miller leaving TheatreSquared

After 13 years at the helm of TheatreSquared, Executive Director Martin Miller announced Wednesday he is leaving to accept a job leading the Tony Award-winning McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton, N.J.

Miller has been commuting between Fayetteville and Princeton since 2019.

TheatreSquared's board has appointed an executive transition committee led by Board President Todd Simmons, alongside Esther Silver-Parker, Leigh Hopkins, Judy Schwab and founder and Artistic Director Bob Ford. The committee will gather input through "conversation with key stakeholders and staff" and will announce next steps in the succession process by the end of August, prior to Miller's departure, according to a news release.

"Co-leading TheatreSquared has been a privilege, a joy and an ever-rewarding adventure," Miller said in the news release. "It is wonderful to know that generations of Northwest Arkansans will walk through these doors and experience remarkable art in a space where they truly belong."