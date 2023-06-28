Firm gets cracking in online challenge

YouTube sensation and philanthropist MrBeast and TikTok star and pasta maker Ryan Peters of Peters Pasta recently cracked more than 10,000 heritage eggs from a Rogers company to make 670 pounds of pasta.

More than 20 people cracked and separated the eggs, which were mixed with 550 pounds of flour for the massive batch of pasta, the Happy Egg Co. said in a news release Friday.

As a result of the combined efforts, Joy's Soup Kitchen of Greenville, N.C., MrBeast's hometown, was able to provide more than 235 meals to people in need.

MrBeast is Jimmy Donaldson, 25, has more than 162 million YouTube subscribers, making him the most-subscribed individual on the platform.

