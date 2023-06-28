Former Benton County Jail lieutenant’s lawsuit can move forward to trial, special judge determines

BENTONVILLE -- A case involving a former Benton County jail employee who claims she was sexually harassed will head to trial next month, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Robin Heath, a former jail lieutenant, filed a wrongful termination lawsuit in Benton County Circuit Court against the county, the sheriff's office and Sheriff Shawn Holloway in November 2020.

Special Judge Mike Fitzhugh, presiding over a motions hearing Tuesday, determined Holloway and the sheriff's office have immunity and dismissed them as parties in the lawsuit. The ruling means Benton County is the now the lone defendant in the lawsuit. Heath was determined to be a county employee.

The hearing was held in Circuit Judge Tom Smith's courtroom at the Juvenile Justice Center. Benton County's circuit judges recused from the case.

The trial will start July 17. Jury selection will begin in Circuit Judge Robin Green's courtroom in the Benton County Courthouse with as many as 50 prospective jurors. Fitzhugh said he expected the trial to last at least three days.

Heath said she was sexually harassed and a culture created by Holloway prevented female employees from speaking up in fear of retaliation.

Holloway and the sheriff's office denied the allegations.

Jason Owens, representing the defendants, asked the judge to grant a summary judgment in his clients' favor.

Rogers attorneys George Morledge and John Baureis, representing Heath, told the judge there were two discrimination claims and two retaliation claims.

Heath was the administrative jail lieutenant and worked at the sheriff's office for 12 years before she was fired Sept. 9, 2019, according to her lawsuit.

Heath claims a female deputy complained in July 2019 another deputy sexually harassed her and the sheriff's office fired the accused deputy after an inquiry.

The lawsuit claims Heath reported she was sexually harassed and assaulted by the same deputy at a work Christmas party in December 2018.

The lawsuit says Holloway excused unspecified misbehavior by multiple male deputies, creating a culture of discriminating and intimidating female employees.

The lawsuit claims the sheriff's office retaliated by firing Heath for participating in the internal investigation concerning the alleged sexual harassment.

Holloway told Benton County's justices of the peace at an August 2019 meeting the harassed employees didn't wish to file charges and the complaints weren't sent to the county prosecuting attorney, according to the lawsuit.

Heath claims she was never asked if she wanted to file charges and the culture created by Holloway prevented women from speaking up in fear of retaliation.

Heath was placed on administrative leave Sept. 4, 2019, and an internal investigation was begun about her disclosing information from another pending internal investigation, according to the lawsuit. Heath was fired five days later. She claims in the lawsuit two other male deputies disclosed the same information and weren't punished.

Meyer Gilbert, chief deputy for the sheriff's office, told Heath she was fired because Holloway and others lost confidence in her as an employee, the lawsuit states. Heath was the highest-ranking woman at the jail, and she had never been formally reprimanded, according to the suit.