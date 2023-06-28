FRONT BURNER: White chocolate raspberry cheesecake gets lightened up with rich ricotta

When I got married in 2008, one of my future brothers-in-law was working as a pastry chef, so naturally we asked him to do our wedding cakes. But instead of one of those teetering towers of white buttercream frosted cake layered with fruit curd, we wanted his specialty: cheesecake.

At our reception, each table had its own white chocolate and raspberry cheesecake, which my aunts decorated with fresh raspberries.

It is hands down my favorite flavor of cheesecake.

Recently I was lucky enough to get my hands on two pints of Arkansas-grown raspberries. The first pint we ate straight up (OK, there may have been a scoop or two of vanilla ice cream involved).