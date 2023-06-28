Game and fish paradise

The railroads changed everything in Arkansas. Following the Civil War, as railroads were built across the state, lumber companies began clearing virgin timber. In the Delta, the land left behind was drained and then used to raise cotton, which dominated the Arkansas economy at the time.

In Sunday's column, I wrote about the Big Lake Wars in northeast Arkansas. Like the Brooks-Baxter War, it wasn't a real war but was nonetheless a fascinating chapter in Arkansas history. Historians have dug more deeply into the Big Lake Wars in recent years. One of the talks at this spring's annual meeting of the Arkansas Historical Association was on Big Lake, a swampy part of Mississippi County created by the New Madrid earthquakes of 1811-12.

There were three factions in the Big Lake Wars--wealthy hunting club members, market hunters, and poor residents who considered it their right to hunt and fish on area lands as they had always done. Railroads brought those affluent sportsmen from cities to the north, especially St. Louis.

In "A Duck and Goose Shambles: Sportsmen and Market Hunters at Big Lake, Arkansas" from the Southeast Missouri State University Press, Lynn Morrow writes: "Urban sportsmen loved analogies to the antiquity and manliness of hunting. Great sport in southeast Missouri and northeast Arkansas was a constant feature of 19th- and early 20th-century railroad advertisements. The weekly 'Rod and Gun' column in the St. Louis Globe-Democrat regularly described the exploits of St. Louis outdoorsmen as part of a self-conscious literary celebration of the swamps and backwoods of the Trans-Mississippi West."

Morrow goes on to describe the "hundreds of struggles among mostly urban sportsmen, who shot for fun and to give away their bag to friends back home, and traditional market hunters, who sold their kill to merchants and commission houses in the city."

As railroads expanded into northeast Arkansas, company executives looked for reasons to attract customers. The abundant fish and game provided a reason to visit Arkansas. Railroads brought not only well-heeled sportsmen but also market hunters who supplied game and fish to restaurants in St. Louis and Chicago.

"Railroad executives commonly held membership in several sporting clubs," Morrow writes. "Civil engineers, contractors for roads and bridges, and managers of timber camps became avid hunters. In the swamplands of Delta hardwoods, railroad managers hired hunters to supply game and fowl to workers. Corporate executives arranged passage on tramlines, small-gauge rail extensions from the main track, to conduct clients and political friends into the backcountry.

"As construction continued at the turn of the century on connecting rail routes, the Globe-Democrat's 'Rod and Gun' column encouraged businessmen to keep looking down the southwestern railroads in Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas and Oklahoma for good sport and locations for clubs."

In addition to hauling passengers, railroads offered refrigerated cars to transport fish and game. Arkansas became known as one of the best places in the country to get restaurants what they needed.

"City hotels featured wild game menus as iced barrels of fresh meat arrived in all seasons," Morrow writes. "Market hunters and fishermen, often traveling on the same train going to the same backcountry as city sportsmen, earned profits exporting their kill at depots ... or selling their catch to hotels and resorts on the railroad."

Production numbers from that period in east Arkansas were amazing. Market hunters exported 10,000 pounds of venison from Newport in January 1882. A Des Arc hunter killed more than 1,000 ducks in 1884. A market hunter in Poinsett Count shot 3,700 pigeons. A fisherman in Chicot County supplied 117 bass one day.

"Resources were so plentiful that hunters in the late 19th century made and lost wagers using game as live targets," Morrow writes. "By the turn of the century, memberships in the clubs, who had regular contact with the market hunters, included sportsmen from all parts of the United States. St. Louisans departed on the Iron Mountain Railroad to explore the Black and St. Francis River lowlands."

There was a population boom in Mississippi County. An experienced hotel manager named Steve Virgilio managed Buffalo Island Hunting and Fishing Club on the St. Francis River near Bertig in Greene County. He later constructed another club near Blytheville. In the spring of 1903, the Globe-Democrat described Mississippi County as "a mecca for St. Louisans" and an "oasis in Arkansas."

"Virgilio had appeared before the Arkansas Legislature to testify for an unregulated sunk land preserve in Mississippi County, much to the delight of residents and nonresident sportsmen," Morrow writes. "Virgilio and mercantile colleagues recognized that organized sport represented a lucrative enterprise. ... Virgilio spent time in St. Louis calling on his customers and planning backwoods outings on his liquid labyrinth, full of fallen trees and cypress stumps. Business increased so much that in 1904 he planned a third club on Clear Lake, a venture that apparently didn't materialize."

In 1901, businessmen from Memphis and Nashville built a fancy clubhouse on the south end of Big Lake. Big Lake Hunting Club would become the most famous club in this part of the country. Now, as Gaylon Lawrence Jr.'s attractions at Wilson begin bringing visitors from across the country, we're reminded of the early 1900s when Mississippi County was a popular travel destination.

Senior Editor Rex Nelson's column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He's also the author of the Southern Fried blog at rexnelsonsouthernfried.com.