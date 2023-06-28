Grants totaling more than $350,000 will be used to upgrade Bentonville’s Thaden Field

BENTONVILLE -- The City Council on Tuesday night approved federal and local grant funds that will help with Thaden Field/Bentonville Municipal Airport improvements.

A Federal Aviation Administration grant is for $140,400, and a Walton Family Foundation grant is for $213,000, according to council documents.

The FAA grant will be used for design and bidding services for extension of the east taxiway. Also included is lighting and signage on the east side of the airport, according to council documents.

The project will add 600 feet to the taxiway, said Debbie Griffin, city director of administration. Construction is expected to start next summer with a projected cost of $1.5 million, she said.

The Walton Family Foundation grant will pay for grooving the runway and a fence extension, according to council documents.

"The grooving installation provides thin, evenly spaced transverse grooves in the runway surface that provide an avenue for water to quickly shed from the surface of the pavement," Griffin said. "This provides increased friction values in wet weather and is something that jets look for when choosing a destination."

The 140-acre airport is at 2500 S.W. Aviation Drive. Summit Aviation is the fixed-based operator.

Thaden Field reopened by June 9 after a project to widen the runway from 65 to 75 feet was completed. The airport had been closed since May 1.

Agreements with DPZ CoDesign LLC also were given the OK by the City Council.

The company will do a future land use plan update and a zoning and development code rewrite. A $320,000 Walton Family Foundation grant will fund the land-use update, and the code rewrite will cost the city $380,000, according to council documents.

City planning staff is targeting completion of the future land use plan update prior to next June and completion of the code rewrite by the end of 2024, said Tyler Overstreet, Planning and Community Development director.

There will be substantial public engagement and involvement throughout the course of both projects, Overstreet said.

The City Council approved a resolution in support of implementing a Vision Zero plan to reduce serious injury and death crashes to zero by the year 2040 and to apply for up to $25 million through the federal application to the Safe Streets For All program and commit to the funding of the city's share of the 20% matching funds.

An ordinance to limit the terms of Planning Commission members also was approved. New language states: "No member shall serve more than two, five-year terms without a one-year roll-off period. After two full terms have been served, the member must roll off the planning commission for at least one year before being eligible for re-appointment."

Also, fulfilling a vacancy does not count toward the two-term limit.

The City Council closed the meeting by approving Dana Davis to serve another term on the Planning Commission. Davis holds Position 7. His term will expire on July 1, 2028, according to council documents.

The Planning Commission is a quasi-judicial board that reviews and approves development plans, makes recommendations to the City Council on zoning matters and serves in an advisory capacity for long-range planning, according to the city.

The Planning Commission is made up of seven members. The mayor is responsible for appointing members. Planning Commission members are paid $500 a month, according to the city.