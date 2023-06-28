GUEST COLUMN | A portion of Trump voters appear to be in his cult; here’s how to get out

In my view, the Trump cult is a group of people who may or may not be members of an organization. However, they share an admiration for him and tend to agree with, believe in, follow and defend his actions, statements, warnings, recommendations and criticisms of some person, policy or organization regardless of how poorly thought out or unfounded they are.

To become a member of the Trump cult, you don't have to "sign up," be initiated or attend any meetings. The vast majority of people who have voted for Trump were not, and are not, Trump cult members. While the varied profiles of Trump voters and the different reasons people voted for him make it difficult to describe a typical Trump voter, it is easy to identify a Trump cult member. They fit the above profile.

Trump is not the first man (they have all been men) in this country to achieve "cult leader" status, although he is the first president. In my lifetime, I can remember six others who earned that designation. They were: the late Korean cult leader, Sun Myung Moon; L. Ron Hubbard, the founder of Dianetics and Scientology; David Koresh, head of the Branch Davidians in the Waco standoff; Lyndon LaRouche, well-known conspiracy theorist (and eight-time presidential candidate); Charles Manson; and Jim Jones, leader of the California-based Peoples Temple cult. I'm sure there are others.

Scholars like Steven Hassan have extensively studied these men. They point out that, although each had very different personalities, most shared several commonalities. They were arrogant with a strong sense of entitlement and, although supremely confident, they had an unrelenting need for admiration. Their inflated sense of expertise rendered them incapable of reacting positively to any criticism and they were rarely willing to admit fault when some venture failed, even when it was their idea. They all possessed remarkable powers of persuasion that allowed them to change some people's minds without facts or reason. In Trump's case, news people initially called it misinformation or misrepresentation until their producers allowed them to use the word lying. Trump, like all the others, was also great at promoting fear while assuring everyone that, with him in charge, no one need worry. Finally, they all lacked empathy and all harbored a fantasy of success in wealth.

All of these men achieved cult leader status because they were able to attract a significant number of followers, the lifeblood of all cult leaders. To acquire enough followers to become a cult leader, each had to have some way of communicating with large numbers of people, from whom they attracted some who "bought in" to their message and them.

If you are curious about how someone leaves a cult, I suggest you read Chapter 9 in Steven Hassan's "The Cult of Trump." A brief summary of what I learned from his book follows, beginning with how important it is to realize a successful departure always requires more than someone saying "You are in a cult, you are being brainwashed and you need to get out."

Successfully leaving a cult consists of several actions. First, cult members must recognize they are a cult member. Second, they must become very much aware of, and critically analyze, all of their sources of information beginning with a step-by-step reflection of how they came to arrive at their current point of view. Third, they must disconnect from all sources of influence that reflect their previous point of view and be willing to change their beliefs when presented with new evidence and perspectives. Fourth, they must personally take control of their own thoughts, feelings and actions. Fifth, they must seek out highly respected credentialed and experienced experts who hold views that differ from their previous views.

As I said at the beginning, only a small percentage of people who voted for Trump are members of the Trump cult. That's the good news. The bad news is that the vast majority of Trump voters have allowed this small minority to dominate conservative news sources and cause the American public to think they are the true Republican Party.