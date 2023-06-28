Helena-West Helena seeks loan to fix water system leaks

The city of Helena-West Helena will apply for a $100,000 emergency loan from the state to fix leaks in water pipes on the west side of town, the City Council decided on Tuesday night.

Because of the leaks, there's not sufficient water pressure for other parts of the West Helena Water Utilities system to operate properly, said James Valley, chief of staff to Helena-West Helena Mayor Christopher Franklin.

He said workers are "going into overdrive" to repair leaks and restore water pressure after a cascading series of problems with the century-old water system.

Valley said there are probably at least 100 leaks in the system, which provides water to about 3,000 customers on the West Helena side of Helena-West Helena. He said many of those leaks are on small, 2-inch service lines.

"One leak by itself is no big deal, but you get 50 or 60 of them and it becomes a problem," he said.

As of late Tuesday, customers had water, but the water pressure was low, said Valley. Meanwhile, a precautionary boil order was issued and bottled water was being distributed at the Helena-West Helena Fire Department.

Helena and West Helena consolidated in 2006 but still have two separate water systems.

At a City Council meeting Tuesday night, W. H. Calvin Murdock, general manager of the Helena-West Helena Water Department -- which handles all water and sewer service in Helena, West Helena and Long Lake -- said he had prepared a list for the governor's office of what is needed to repair the West Helena water system.

Total cost: $645,000. But $200,000 is needed immediately just to repair the leaks, he said.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders ordered the Arkansas National Guard to provide potable water to West Helena, which they began doing on Monday with an eight-wheeled M977 Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck, configured with a 2,000-gallon water tank on board. They're hauling potable water from nearby Marvell.

Valley said an 8-inch West Helena water line broke two weeks ago. Then a 6-inch line broke on Saturday.

Those leaks have been repaired, but then the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition system failed on Sunday, said Valley. Parts were replaced and pumps were rewired.

"By Sunday afternoon, the water system was up and ready to go, at least we thought," said Valley.

Then control valves that allow untreated water to come in started to malfunction. That water comes from an aquifer 500 feet underground. Then filters clogged because there wasn't sufficient pressure.

"We've just got all kinds of infrastructure issues that have just surfaced kind of all at once," said Valley.

They haven't tried tapping into Helena Municipal Water and Sewer on the other side of town, fearing the problems could deplete the water supply there, too.

Barton-Lexa has provided some water to West Helena via a connecting line, but "not enough to solve all our problems," said Valley.

Mayor Franklin posted a message on Facebook on Monday saying, "West Helena Water Utilities began making water sometime after 10:30 a.m. today, June 26, 2023. The process is manual and will have to be monitored 24/7. Water pressure is relatively low because the system is not operating at normal capacity.

"We understand the frustration caused by this situation. The decrepit system needs baby care or replacement; maybe both. Five of the 10 elected officials live in areas impacted by this water outage. Probably 2/3 of the city's employees live in the affected area. We are suffering too. Our showers are stopping mid-stream. Our water has been discolored. We can't boil water that we don't have. Bottled water is in short supply and too expensive for many of us."

A service technician is scheduled to arrive today "to attempt to get our system to normal capacity," according to the mayor.

"Water pressure will build over the next several days with the band-aid fix we have in place," wrote Franklin. "We need a permanent solution, and we will not stop until that is achieved."