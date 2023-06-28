Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
OPINION

Helpful Hints

by Heloise | Today at 1:51 a.m.

DEAR HELOISE: I was preparing a dish for dinner, and the recipe called for using a piece of cheesecloth to place spices in. Well, I didn't have any cheesecloth, but I did have four tea strainer balls, one of which was large. I filled the large tea strainer ball and one small strainer ball, and they worked just as well as cheesecloth.

-- Hannah M.,

Mellott, Ind.

DEAR HELOISE: I think you could say my family went nuts for your olive nut dip at Christmas. My husband has asked me to re-create this dish for a get-together we're having on the Fourth of July. I know you get a lot of mail requesting recipes, but could you reprint this one for me? I've misplaced the recipe, and we all enjoyed the olive nut dip so much. Thank you.

-- Michelle R.,

Charleston, W.V.

DEAR READER: The Heloise Olive Nut Dip is a longtime favorite for many people, and I receive a number of requests for it. So, here it is.

Olive Nut Dip

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

½ cup mayonnaise

½ cup pecans, chopped

1 cup sliced salad olives

2 tablespoons juice from the olive jar

A dash of pepper (but no salt.)

Mix all ingredients in food processor and refrigerate at least one hour before serving.

DEAR HELOISE: I always have frozen cookie dough in my freezer for unexpected guests or when my family feels like have a warm snack during a movie. I found that sometimes a knife, even a sharp one, can squash cookie dough and make a weirdly shaped cookie. But then, my neighbor told me to use a wire cheese cutter, and it really worked. No more strange-looking cookies.

-- Greta N.,

Chelsea Beach, Md.

DEAR HELOISE: I have some sticky spills in my refrigerator, and when I try to get them off, all I do is smear the mess around. How can I get that stuff off my shelves?

-- Peggy B.,

Elmhurst, Ill.

DEAR READER: First, sprinkle a generous amount of baking soda on the "sticky site." Take a wet rag and heat it in the microwave oven for a few seconds; then scrub the sticky area. If a rag isn't cutting it, you might have to switch to a sponge with a rougher side.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com

Print Headline: Helpful Hints

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT