DEAR HELOISE: I was preparing a dish for dinner, and the recipe called for using a piece of cheesecloth to place spices in. Well, I didn't have any cheesecloth, but I did have four tea strainer balls, one of which was large. I filled the large tea strainer ball and one small strainer ball, and they worked just as well as cheesecloth.

-- Hannah M.,

Mellott, Ind.

DEAR HELOISE: I think you could say my family went nuts for your olive nut dip at Christmas. My husband has asked me to re-create this dish for a get-together we're having on the Fourth of July. I know you get a lot of mail requesting recipes, but could you reprint this one for me? I've misplaced the recipe, and we all enjoyed the olive nut dip so much. Thank you.

-- Michelle R.,

Charleston, W.V.

DEAR READER: The Heloise Olive Nut Dip is a longtime favorite for many people, and I receive a number of requests for it. So, here it is.

Olive Nut Dip

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

½ cup mayonnaise

½ cup pecans, chopped

1 cup sliced salad olives

2 tablespoons juice from the olive jar

A dash of pepper (but no salt.)

Mix all ingredients in food processor and refrigerate at least one hour before serving.

DEAR HELOISE: I always have frozen cookie dough in my freezer for unexpected guests or when my family feels like have a warm snack during a movie. I found that sometimes a knife, even a sharp one, can squash cookie dough and make a weirdly shaped cookie. But then, my neighbor told me to use a wire cheese cutter, and it really worked. No more strange-looking cookies.

-- Greta N.,

Chelsea Beach, Md.

DEAR HELOISE: I have some sticky spills in my refrigerator, and when I try to get them off, all I do is smear the mess around. How can I get that stuff off my shelves?

-- Peggy B.,

Elmhurst, Ill.

DEAR READER: First, sprinkle a generous amount of baking soda on the "sticky site." Take a wet rag and heat it in the microwave oven for a few seconds; then scrub the sticky area. If a rag isn't cutting it, you might have to switch to a sponge with a rougher side.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com