Happy birthday: It's a year that stretches your potential for exploration, curiosity and embracing a more expansive view of the world. You'll oft be paid sweet, heartwarming attention.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): While there is no substitute for experience, the stories you share will give someone a vicarious thrill. You're a naturally talented communicator. Learning the art and craft of storytelling can only increase your influence.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It's easier to think through your ideas than it is to carry them out. To make sure your plans will be within the constraints of budget and time, do a trial run to find out how long things really take.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Frustration is a function of imposing your own timeline over the one that is really happening. The mature way is to accept that all happens in its own frame. Be like the gods who have all the time in the world.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Even if you don't need help and in fact have the winning answer at your fingertips, you'll still benefit from asking friends for their thoughts and input. If nothing else, it will teach you how unique your own perspective really is.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Getting to know people should not be counted as a distraction or waste. Any amount of time socializing steals from your work will be paid back in the form of opportunities you could never have without the mix and mingle.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Everyone wants the big win, though success can be a curse. How can one repeat it when Lady Luck is so famously fickle with her favors? Devote yourself to that which you can control -- the work that will accumulate over time.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You can trust yourself. Your impulses and instincts are golden, but that doesn't mean they make sense in the moment. And in fact, you could be puzzled by your reactions, but in time, a bright logic will emerge.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). With focused intensity, you can achieve what you put your mind to. But if you try to conquer everything simultaneously, nothing gets done. Address one change at a time and be patient. Results may take several weeks.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There is no difference between work that depletes you and work that builds you up. As the bodybuilder lifts until the muscle fails, so will you exercise your skills to the very edge, thus pushing that edge ever-farther.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A paradox: Though the endeavor is a solo mission, you won't be alone. The minds that went before you and the ideas you're building on will surround you with their palpable presence. Also, you will attract allies.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You'll embody the power of intention. Your sincere desire is to help humanity at large, and you'll find small ways to do it. There's no plan here, but with each kind move, the path reveals itself.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): People yearn to be seen and appreciated. Your ability to recognize and appreciate the intriguing and distinctive qualities in others is remarkable. This perceptiveness makes for truly special interactions.