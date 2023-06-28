Laela Sayigh of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution said, "They use these whistles to keep track of each other; they're periodically saying, 'I'm here, I'm here,'" after a study found that female bottlenose dolphins change their tone when addressing their calves.

Paul Close of the National Weather Service said it's unusual beyond winter, but Clearwater Beach, Fla., residents saw beach chairs toppled by a 4-foot wave caused by a meteotsunami, a type caused by storms with strong gusting winds.

Jorge Funez of Las Vegas, out on bail while charged in a reckless driving case, was arrested after police said he drove more than 90 mph in a 45 zone while street racing in a black Ford Mustang.

Helmut Holter, an education minister in Germany, called it "a serious assault" as authorities investigate a video showing a man in neo-Nazi clothing handing balloons to kindergartners a day after the main far-right party won control of a county.

Benjamin Steinitz of the Department for Research and Information on Anti-Semitism in Germany said usually "it is everyday situations in which Jews are confronted" as the group documented 2,480 incidents in the country last year.

Konrad Bicher of Hialeah, Fla., who dubbed himself the "Wolf of Airbnb," pleaded guilty to wire fraud in a Manhattan plea deal, admitting he got about $2 million by defrauding landlords and cheating a government pandemic program, later saying he has a "fantastic story" to tell.

Omar Garcia Harfuch, police chief of Mexico City, said officers worked through the night and nabbed a suspect after three men with sledgehammers and hatchets walked into an upscale mall, bashed in reinforced plate glass windows and snatched jewelry.

Gennaro Sangiuliano, Italy's culture minister, called it "serious, undignified and a sign of great incivility" as authorities vow to find and punish a tourist who was filmed carving his name in the wall of the Colosseum in Rome, "Ivan+Haley 23."

Gabriel Zuchtriegel, director of the Pompeii, Italy, archaeological site, said a newly discovered still-life fresco depicts a frugal meal served in a luxurious setting, not unlike modern-day pizza, "born as a poor-man's dish ... which has won over the world and is served even in starred restaurants," though the ancient food couldn't have had tomato sauce.