JPs 2nd meeting termed unlawful

Trying to establish and adopt procedures for the Jefferson County Quorum Court has become even more convoluted in that the ordinance was approved in what was said to be an unlawful special meeting held by seven justices of the peace Monday after the regular meeting was adjourned by the county judge.

The regularly scheduled meeting was held Monday evening but was adjourned approximately 30 minutes later by County Judge Gerald Robinson after the policy and procedure ordinance submitted by his office failed in a vote. That has been the same thing that's happened in all other Quorum Court meetings this year as certain justices of the peace vie against Robinson for power over county government.

Opposing the ordinance were JPs Reginald Adams, Melanie Dumas, Lloyd Franklin Jr., Brenda Bishop-Gaddy, Alfred Carroll, Reginald Jackson and Magarette Williams. Voting in favor was Ted Harden, Danny Holcomb and Roy Agee.

Absent were Dr. Conley Byrd, Patricia Royal Johnson and Cedric Jackson.

During the vote on the proposed ordinance, Franklin skipped his turn during the roll call and asked for the deputy county clerk to come back to him.

"Before I cast this last vote, should we go to the discussion phase to have a conversation about the ordinance?" asked Franklin.

Harden reminded the JPs that they would be in jeopardy of losing out on a major company wanting to establish a business in Jefferson County using the tax-back incentive offered by the county if they could not move on with county business.

As conversations began among the JPs, Robinson went ahead and adjourned the meeting, as the proposed ordinance had already failed.

Franklin told Robinson that he could not adjourn the meeting because he had not cast his vote. After consulting with County Attorney Terry Wynne, Franklin said he was advised that he could make a motion to suspend the rules so that he can vacate the vote to return back to the discussion process.

During the regularly scheduled meeting, however, Wynne advised the justices that in February when the majority of the justices wanted to replace the county judge's version of the procedures with their version, the document had a number of flaws and violations of the law. His opinion was that the revised ordinance be resubmitted.

Robinson said the vote had been cast and Franklin could not make a motion and the meeting was adjourned. The meeting, however, continued with Carroll appointed to preside over the meeting after other JPs turned down the opportunity. Dumas, Franklin, Gaddy, Jackson, Williams, Carroll and Adams stayed for the meeting. The motion was seconded.

Robinson said he was not leaving the "unlawful meeting" but also that he would not preside over it and the meeting would not be recognized.

"I don't approve of the meeting. I'm not absent. I'm still here," said Robinson, adding some justices are trying to take away the constitutional rights and powers of the county judge with their version of the policy and procedures. "Even if they try to do that, it's unconstitutional. Justice Franklin is wrong and these individuals are trying to circumvent the process."

As Robinson continued to say the meeting was illegal, Carroll banged on the table with his pen to gain order in the meeting he was now presiding over.

Franklin explained to the justices that since his vote had not been completed and after speaking with Wynne, he could return to the discussion process about the actual ordinance and make the amendments.

Franklin made a motion to amend the current policy and procedure with a working version amendment as Robinson told them their ordinance did not go through a committee and therefore holds no merit.

Moving forward, the seven passed their policy and procedure ordinance with six JPs absent then went on to pass the resolution to endorse a business to participate in the tax-back program.

According to the Association of Arkansas Counties procedures manual, to establish a quorum, a majority of the whole number of justices composing a Quorum Court shall constitute a quorum and is necessary to conduct any legislative affairs of the county.

Section 14-14-904 of the Arkansas Code states: "a majority of the whole number of justices shall be necessary to constitute a quorum for the transaction of business. Also, a quorum court may compel the attendance of absent members in such manner and under such penalties as may be prescribed by ordinance. A quorum is the number of members entitled to vote who must be present in order that business can legally be transacted. The 'quorum' refers to the number of members actually present, not to the number who vote on a particular question. Whenever a quorum fails to be present, the quorum court will have to adjourn."

According to Robinson, nine Quorum Court members were needed.

Robinson also said the seven justices violated several procedures such as FOIA violations and appointing and presiding over a meeting while he was still present.

For special meetings of the Quorum Court, according to the Association of Arkansas Counties: "... the county judge or a majority of the elected justices may call a special meeting upon at least 24 hours' notice in such manner as may be prescribed by local ordinance. In the absence of procedural rules, the county judge or a majority of the elected justices may call a special meeting of the quorum court upon written notification of all members not less than two (2) calendar days prior to the calendar day fixed for the time of the meeting. The notice of the special meeting shall specify the subjects, date, time, and designated location of the special meeting."

The rules of procedures were to have been determined back in January but different versions were presented by either the county judge's office or the Quorum Court, even after revisions and compromises have still led to no resolution.

In a follow-up with Wynne, he said he does think that they did fail to give the proper advance notice but had not reviewed or researched all of the alleged violations.

"When they sent out the agenda for the meeting I mentioned to Lloyd Franklin that I didn't think he had given the required notice for them to have a meeting," Wynne said.

In an email to Robinson, Franklin and the other JPs, Wynne wrote that since January he has been attempting to advise the county judge and the Quorum Court in crafting and adopting an appropriate ordinance of procedures.

"Unfortunately, I have not been able to do so," he said in the letter. "The positions of the County Judge and some members of the Quorum Court are clearly now in opposition, and, as a result, I believe I am in a position of conflict which under Rule 1.7 of the Arkansas Rules of Professional Conduct must be avoided. Accordingly, I cannot provide further consultation and advice in regard to the preparation, construction, impact or legality of proposed ordinances of procedure."

"Under my rules of ethics I have to get out of the middle of it," said Wynne to The Commercial. "Advising either side about a continual disagreement is where the conflict comes in and that's why I haven't tried to look into and pin down exactly what the legality of what happened last night is."

Wynne said he is sitting on the sidelines when it comes to this particular matter but his letter does not apply to or impact his service as county attorney otherwise.

Franklin stated after the meeting that they were well within their rights to continue with the meeting and that they didn't need the county judge to pass the ordinance and resolution that they voted on.

Robinson disagreed and was adamant that violations were committed by the Quorum Court members.

"They violated the fruit of the poisonous tree," said Robinson, who advises that everyone research for themselves the policies and procedures of the association instead of someone's word. "They started a meeting illegally, which everything they did after that point is thrown out."

Robinson said the ordinances and resolutions would have to hit his desk and he will not approve any claim that is unconstitutional.

"If any claim comes through this unconstitutional ordinance," said Robinson, "the claim will not be signed by my office."