In no-win situation

I just lost my husband of 68 years. The amount of paperwork for insurance, benefits, Social Security, etc., is overwhelming for someone my age to try and understand. I do have family that can help, but they do work during the day when this needs to be taken care of.

Everyone wants you to get on the computer and do the paperwork. Not everyone my age is computer-smart, and not everyone has Internet access.

When you call a number you have to go through a prerecorded message that seems like forever, only to be put on hold--forever. I called Social Security twice and was put on hold for over 30 minutes both times. It is frustrating trying to get this done in the time they give you. Also, I shouldn't have to press 1 for English, and then get someone I can't understand.

If you go to the Social Security office, it is full. I have health issues and cannot sit in an office chair waiting all day.

It is a no-win situation during a difficult life event to begin with.

ORAH LEE CHUDY

North Little Rock

Power-firm questions

I would like to see an in-depth report on the inner workings of our power companies: How ready are they to respond to the ever-intensifying killer storms? How well-stocked are they with replacement parts? Where does all their equipment come from? China? USA? How soon do they plan to get rid of fragile poles and put power lines underground? How well-protected are we from physical or cyber attacks?

A related question: Why is there such a long waiting list to buy a home generator?

This inquiring mind wants to know!

CATHERINE HARP

Sherwood

Should cater to needy

I've got an idea. There are more than 6,500 churches in Arkansas. I have a place in Fayetteville where I spend quite a bit of time. On nearly every corner there are homeless asking for help. I see giant crosses, vans, and all sorts of vehicles and other things that shout out money, wealth and success for churches in the area. These churches pay no taxes.

What would be wrong with a consortium of these churches taking their vans, going to every corner, picking up these folks, and taking them to a centralized facility that provides a safe, comfortable atmosphere for these down-trodden folks, instead of buying more crosses, vehicles and church buildings?

Call me woke if you desire for suggesting such a program. Religion has turned into a business. It should be catering to the needy as opposed to the powerful and political elites. I think we have lost our way.

DAVID RUSH

New Blaine