Little Rock city director proposes 55% pay raise for city directors

A member of the Little Rock Board of Directors has proposed an ordinance that would increase the pay that he and the nine other elected city directors receive by $10,000 annually, raising their salaries from $18,000 to $28,000.

At-large City Director Antwan Phillips, the sponsor of the proposed ordinance, discussed it during an agenda-setting meeting on Tuesday. He said the proposal was still being drafted and finalized, but he hoped it would go before the city board for a vote during a meeting set for July 18.

Phillips' proposal would make no change to the $250 monthly office allowance that city directors receive, according to drafts obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

However, it would add language to city code that would allow city directors to enroll in any city insurance program made available to municipal employees, as is the case for the mayor. City directors who participate would remain "subject to the same costs and procedures as any other City employee," a draft says.

The last time city directors received a pay increase was 2013, when they voted 9-1 to increase their annual compensation from $12,000 to $18,000 and added the $250 monthly allowance.

Phillips' proposal follows a decision by the city board in April to increase the annual salaries of three top local officials — the mayor, city manager and city attorney.

The annual salary of Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. was increased from $160,000 to $200,000. City Manager Bruce Moore's salary was increased from $194,955 to $219,955. City Attorney Tom Carpenter's was increased from $153,500 to $186,385.

Additionally, Scott and Moore both received increases to their monthly car allowance and life insurance.

The mayor's salary is not specifically set out in city code. Instead, city code says the mayor's salary and benefit package must be "comparable to the highest-ranking municipal official."