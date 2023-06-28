Man shot in hand by Cabot police

Cabot police shot a man in the hand early Wednesday, according to a news release from the Arkansas State Police, which is investigating.

Officers with the Cabot Police Department arrived at Cabot Emergency Hospital around 12:11 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a report that Douglas Nutter, 51, was involved in an altercation there, the release states.

According to Cabot police, Nutter failed to comply with commands to stop, then got in a vehicle and drove about 6 miles southeast to a residence on Shady Lane, just outside the Cabot city limits in Lonoke County.

The release from state police says that Nutter continued to ignore officers’ commands, and Cabot police fired their weapons, striking Nutter in the right hand.

Nutter was released from UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock after being treated for the injuries in his hand, which were not thought to be life-threatening. He was then taken to the Cabot Police Department to be booked on charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and reckless driving, the release states.

No officers were hurt in the incident, a Cabot police sergeant said Wednesday. He could not provide any further details about the altercation or say whether any officers were on leave while state police investigated.