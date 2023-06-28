Measures on fire truck purchases, street resurfacing to go before Little Rock Board of Directors

Measures to authorize street resurfacing work and the acquisition of eight new fire trucks will be before the Little Rock Board of Directors at a meeting next month.

Both are part of the six-item capital-improvement bond program Little Rock voters authorized in a special election last August.

Residents approved extending a local property tax at the current rate of three mills and spending the bond proceeds on streets, drainage, Fire Department apparatus, parks and recreation (including the Little Rock Zoo), construction of a municipal court facility and expansion of the Little Rock Port's industrial park.

The projects listed on the ballot were tied to a maximum aggregate principal amount of $161.8 million.

Streets and drainage represented the largest categories, with the issuance of up to $40.5 million in bonds authorized for each. The issuance of a maximum of $19.5 million in bonds was approved for the Fire Department purchases.

A resolution on the city board's July 11 agenda would authorize City Manager Bruce Moore to enter into a contract with G&W Diesel Service, Inc. to buy seven pumper trucks and one ladder tiller truck.

Both types of trucks are made by Pierce Manufacturing, Inc.

The total maximum cost listed in the resolution is nearly $8.4 million, not including taxes and fees. The pumper trucks cost $894,521 each while the ladder tiller truck costs approximately $2.1 million, according to the resolution.

City officials have opted to waive a formal bidding process in favor of buying the trucks from G&W Diesel Service. They expect the purchase and delivery of the trucks could take 24 to 36 months, the resolution says.

In an email Tuesday, Little Rock Chief Financial Officer Sara Lenehan said the city in December closed on the first series of bonds, which included $7 million for fire trucks.

A resolution that was approved by the board in May "allows the City to reimburse itself from a subsequent issuance of bonds for additional Fire Apparatus," Lenehan wrote. "Because of the long lead time in receiving fire trucks, we are asking the Board of Directors to approve the purchase so that we can get them ordered and lock in the price."

The city pays for the trucks when they are delivered, she said.

"We have ordered approximately $9.7 million in Fire trucks to date which will utilize the first series of bonds and require reimbursement from a second series once delivered," Lenehan wrote. "We have not expended funds yet due to the long lead time."

City officials have the "flexibility" to use city funds in advance if needed or time the issuance of a future bond series based on the delivery schedule, according to Lenehan.

Another resolution on the July 11 agenda would authorize a contract with Cranford Construction Company for street resurfacing work for up to approximately $2.7 million. The figure includes a 20% contingency.

The company submitted the low bid of the two bids received, according to the resolution.