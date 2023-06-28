Muss says Brazile is ‘in a great spot’

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas men's Coach Eric Musselman said he's pleased with the conditioning of his basketball players in offseason workouts -- including forward Trevon Brazile as he continues recovering from knee surgery.

Brazile, a 6-10 redshirt sophomore, suffered a season-ending injury in Arkansas' ninth game last season when he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee making a cut against North Carolina-Greensboro on Dec. 6.

After Brazile underwent surgery in late December, he quickly began rehabbing and drew rave reviews from Musselman. His recovery has continued at an accelerated pace.

"Rehab is going great," Musselman said Monday when asked about Brazile. "I don't like to use the term 'way ahead of schedule,' because with us, the schedule is going to stay the same no matter what.

"The strength, the testing, he's in a great spot. But we're not going to rush him back. We're going to get him ready to play in November, and that's all we're focused on.

"But I will tell you, he did run the mile with our team, and he beat some guys. He made his time the very first time he ran the mile."

Brazile ran the mile at John McDonnell Field in 5 minutes, 52 seconds.

"I think if a head coach is telling you that [a player recovering from major knee surgery] ran the mile and beat some players and made his time the first time, that's a really good sign," Musselman said.

Musselman wasn't specific about mile times for other Razorbacks, but he said all but one player has made the required mark set by the coaching staff.

"I can tell you conditioning-wise, best team I've had in [nine] years of coaching college basketball," said Musselman, who is going into his fifth season at Arkansas after four seasons as Nevada's coach. "We do the mile times for a reason. One, to find out where we are with conditioning. It's a mental toughness test as well.

"Everybody passed within the first or second run. That has not been the case in the past. We've got one player that still has to pass, but he's had a slight groin and hamstring thing, and we don't want to rush that.

"I've never had a team do it in two tries and every single guy pass. Great from a conditioning standpoint."

Brazile was the Razorbacks' sixth man last season before his injury. He averaged 11.8 points and a team-high 6.0 rebounds in 27.0 minutes per game off the bench. He shot 48.1% from the field (37 of 77), including 11 of 29 three-pointers. He had 11 blocked shots and hit 21 of 31 free throws.

Brazile's start to the season -- after he averaged 6.3 points and 5.0 rebounds as a freshman at Missouri -- and his freakish athleticism shown off in several highlight dunks, had him moving quickly up NBA Draft boards.

Adam Finkelstein, 247Sports director of scouting, listed Brazile as the No. 18 prospect for the 2023 NBA Draft before his injury. NBADraft.net listed Brazile as its No. 24 prospect.

At the Maui Invitational, Brazile had 20 points and 9 rebounds against San Diego State, and 17 and 6 against Creighton.

San Diego State advanced to the NCAA Tournament championship game before losing to Connecticut and Creighton lost to the Aztecs in an Elite Eight game.

"In my opinion, Trevon Brazile was the best stretch-four there was in basketball [last season]," Musselman said of Brazile's skill set as a power forward.

Several websites already have posted mock 2024 NBA Drafts, and most include Brazile as a first-round pick.

"If he would have stayed healthy, I think he would have been in the green room, to be honest with you," Musselman said of Brazile being invited to New York as a projected first-round pick for last Thursday night's NBA Draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. "Certainly he's got an incredible future ahead of him."

Brazile is one of five scholarship returnees for the Razorbacks along with 6-4 senior Davonte Davis, 6-10 senior Jaylen Graham, 6-10 senior Mahki Mitchell and 6-5 sophomore Joseph Pinion.

Arkansas' six transfer newcomers are 6-5 senior Kalif Battle (Houston), 6-6 senior Jeremiah Davenport (Cincinnati), 6-3 senior El Ellis (Louisville), 6-7 senior Chandler Lawson (Memphis), 6-6 junior Tramon Mark (Houston) and 6-1 sophomore Keyon Menifield (Washington).

Lawson, who announced his commitment to Arkansas last Friday after an official visit, is not yet on the team's official roster. Freshman newcomers on the roster are 6-2 Layden Blocker and 6-10 Baye Fall.

In the offseason, NCAA rules allow players to practice with the coaches four hours per week.

"We've added a tremendous amount of things from an offensive standpoint," Musselman said. "We're running some of the things that the Milwaukee Bucks ran two years ago, their five-out spread offense.

"We're a veteran team that has a very mature approach to practice and the individual skill work.

"I have no idea how the season is going to unfold, but it's a group that is very mature and really comes in with a mindset to try to get better. We've had great practices, we really have."