Vice President Kamala Harris visited the Stonewall Inn national monument Monday to pay tribute to activists at the site of a watershed moment in the gay rights movement. And she spoke out as state lawmakers around the U.S. have introduced or passed hundreds of bills this year that whittle away at LGBT rights. The vice president's surprise visit to Stonewall in New York City came just days ahead of the 54th anniversary of the police raid and the rebellion it sparked on June 28, 1969, as patrons and others fought back against officers and against a social order that kept gay life in the shadows. The uprising is widely seen as one of the most pivotal moments in the modern LGBT rights movement. Harris paid tribute to the "courage and determination and the inspiration" of the Stonewall activists, and said the spot also stands as an important reminder that the community's fight for rights is not over. Former President Barack Obama established the Stonewall National Monument in 2016 -- the first U.S. monument dedicated to LGBT rights.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey -- one of the country's first two elected lesbian governors and a descendant of Irish immigrants -- was invited to address the Irish Senate on Tuesday to help commemorate the 30th anniversary of the decriminalization of homosexuality in Ireland. In 1993, Ireland passed a law decriminalizing homosexual acts; it would take the predominantly Catholic nation another two decades before it legalized same-sex marriage by popular vote in 2015. "As the granddaughter and great-granddaughter of Irish immigrants and the first openly LGBTQ+ governor of Massachusetts, I'm honored to have been invited to address Seanad Éireann about the importance of developing our economic ties, standing up for our values and protecting the rights of everyone in our communities," Healey said. Massachusetts became the first U.S. state to legalize same-sex marriage as a result of a 2004 decision by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, more than a decade before the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationwide in 2015. The trip also coincides with the 60th anniversary of a state visit to Ireland by another Massachusetts Democrat -- President John F. Kennedy -- that helped usher in an economic and cultural partnership between the countries. Healey's agenda for the weeklong trip also includes development meetings with Irish business leaders in technology and clean energy. Her pitch is that Massachusetts offers a lot that Irish businesses will find attractive, from the state's "world-class education and research institutions to our cutting-edge biotechnology and clean energy sectors to our commitment to protecting civil rights and freedom."

Vice President Kamala Harris, center, greets the Stonewall Inn customers during a visit to the bar, Monday, June 26, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)



Vice President Kamala Harris, right, waves at supporters who gathered to see her while speaking to National Parks Service Superintendent Shirley MaKinney during a visit to the Stonewall Inn and National Monument, Monday, June 26, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)



Vice President Kamala Harris, center speaks with Stonewall Inn owner Kurt Kelly, right, and talks show host Andy Cohen during a visit to the bar, Monday, June 26, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)



Vice President Kamala Harris, right, greets National Parks Service Superintendent Shirley MaKinney during a visit to the Stonewall Inn and National Monument, Monday, June 26, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

