



CDAC's July 6 meeting canceled

The Community Development Advisory Committee will not hold its regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, July 6, due to a lack of agenda items this month. The next meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Aug. 3 at City Hall, 133 Convention Blvd.

For more information on CDAC, visit http://www.cityhs.net/cdac.

Part of Albert Pike Road closed for fiber optic work

The outside eastbound lane of Albert Pike Road, between Richard and Bayles streets, will be closed daily from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. today and Thursday for fiber optic installation.

Caution signs and barricades will be in place, and motorists should use caution when traveling in this area.

Fiber installation closes part of Malvern

The outside eastbound lane of Malvern Avenue, between Piper Street and Colonial Trail, will be closed daily from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. today, Thursday and Friday and through Friday next week for fiber installation.

Caution signs and barricades will be in place, and motorists should use caution when traveling in this area.

Parts of Convention closed for landscaping

The inside eastbound lane of Convention Boulevard, between Opera and Laurel streets, will be closed from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., and the westbound lane of Convention in the same area will be closed from 10 a.m. to noon today for median landscaping.

Caution signs and barricades will be in place, and motorists should use caution when traveling in this area.



