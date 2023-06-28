TENNIS

WTA pushing for equal pay

It took more than three decades after the founding of the Women's Tennis Association for all four Grand Slam tournaments to agree to give the same prize money to female and male players. Now the women's tour is pledging to make sure its athletes also get identical paychecks at some other top-tier events in the coming years. The WTA announced Tuesday that it is revising its season calendar and rules about which players must enter certain tournaments, while also setting up what it called a "pathway to equal prize money." The plan is to have matching payouts for women and men across all rounds of singles at the joint WTA-ATP 1000 and 500 events -- the two levels right below the four Slams -- by 2027, and to make sure that single-week WTA-only 1000 and 500 events that are being played at the same time, but at different sites, as their ATP-only 1000 and 500 equivalents are offering the same money as those counterparts by 2033. "Players that say, 'Why do we have to wait?' are right, 100%. But it can't happen tomorrow. We can't change this overnight. But I'm very excited that we have a plan now -- not to just sit and talk about this and hope that somebody will help us do the right thing that's appropriate and deserving for these players," WTA Chairman & CEO Steve Simon told The Associated Press. All changes will need to be approved by the WTA Board of Directors in August.

COLLEGE SPORTS

Athletes won't face penalty

The governing body for the National Letter of Intent Program on Tuesday announced new policies allowing athletes to back out of NLI agreements without penalty under certain circumstances. The signing of letters of intent has been part of the recruiting process in NCAA divisions I and II since 1964. It is intended to be a binding agreement between an athlete and school. An athlete who does not fulfill his or her NLI agreement traditionally must sit out one season of competition at the next school they attend. Following a committee review of NLI policy, the Collegiate Commissioners Association will not penalize an athlete who requests a release due to a head coaching change. Neither will an athlete be penalized for leaving their original school after one quarter or one semester as long as a release is requested. The policy change takes effect with the 2023-24 signing periods for 2024-25 enrollees.

MOTOR SPORTS

Shooting involves in-laws

Police in Muskogee, Okla., confirmed Tuesday they are investigating the shooting deaths of three relatives of seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson. The bodies of Jack Janway, 69; his wife Terry Janway, 68; and their grandson Dalton Janway, 11, were discovered Monday at a home in Muskogee. Police spokesperson Lynn Hamlin said investigators believe Terry Janway shot and killed her husband and grandson before shooting herself. Police responded to the home after a woman called 911 to report a disturbance with a gun before hanging up, Hamlin said. When police arrived on the scene, they found one person near the front door of the home and then heard a gunshot from inside, where officers later found two other people dead, Hamlin said. Hamlin confirmed the three are the parents and nephew of Johnson's wife, Chandra Janway. Johnson's race team, Legacy Motor Club, announced on Twitter it was withdrawing his entry from this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago.

BASEBALL

Francona undergoes tests

Cleveland Guardians Manager Terry Francona is undergoing further medical testing after feeling ill before Tuesday night's game against the Kansas City Royals. The team said Francona, 64, was being taken to The University of Kansas Health Systems to be evaluated "out of an abundance of caution" given his medical history. Francona missed much of the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to a variety of physical issues.

BASKETBALL

Oladipo returning to Heat

Victor Oladipo exercised his $9.5 million option on Tuesday and is now under contract with the Miami Heat for next season. He tore his left patellar tendon during the first round of the playoffs against Milwaukee in April. The 31-year-old guard underwent his third major surgery in the past four years. He played in 42 games this season with Miami.

DiVincenzo declines option

Donte DiVincenzo is declining the player option on his two-year deal with the Warriors and will become an unrestricted free agent. The 26-year-old guard played a key role off the bench for Golden State last season, averaging 9.4 points and 3.5 assists while shooting 39% on three-pointers in 26 minutes per game. He played in 72 of the Warriors' 82 regular-season games and all 13 of their playoff games.

HOCKEY

Hayes traded to Blues

The St. Louis Blues have acquired center Kevin Hayes from the Philadelphia Flyers for a sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft. The teams announced the trade Tuesday, the day before the first round of the draft. . Hayes signed a $50 million, seven-year contract with the Flyers in 2019 and scored 23 goals in his first season with the Flyers. He was an All-Star this season, when he fell one shy of his career high with 54 points.

Avs send Newhook to Montreal

The Colorado Avalanche traded forward Alex Newhook to the Montreal Canadiens for a late first- and an early second-round pick, plus a minor-leaguer. Colorado got the 31st and 37th picks in this week's draft and defenseman Gianni Fairbrother from Montreal. Newhook, 22, played all 82 games this season and finished with 30 points.