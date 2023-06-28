100 years ago

June 28, 1923

CALICO ROCK -- The limit in fox hunting was reached here when a gray fox, which has been playing havoc with the spring crop of frying chickens, was called to account for his mischief. The star performer in the chase was a small English fox hound, known as "Spot." ... After a short chase the fox climbed into a tree to a height of about 40 feet. Spot climbed after the fox and crowded it so that it jumped. The dog started to climb down but fell about 30 feet and appeared to have been killed but soon revived and again joined in the chase, helping tree the fox again. The men reached the tree in time to find Spot climbing up and restrained the dog. The fox again was frightened out of the tree and the chase continued to end in a hole in the side of a bluff, but Spot's fame as a tree-climbing fox hound is thoroughly established.

50 years ago

June 28, 1973

CONWAY -- The Board of Directors of the Conway Chamber of Commerce voted unanimously Wednesday to help seek university status for State College of Arkansas. The action supports a resolution adopted by the College's Board of Trustees in April. The directors agreed that university status was the next logical step in the development of the 65-year-old college.

25 years ago

June 28, 1998

An event in great taste, "The Great Chefs Event: A Taste of Little Rock," brought together about 20 chefs for the good of the National Kidney Foundation of Arkansas Inc. About 250 of the foundation's biggest supporters turned out June 16 in the Clinton Ballroom of Arkansas' Excelsior Hotel to taste-test the specialties of members of the Arkansas Professional Chefs and Cooks Association of Little Rock. The event netted about $22,000 for the group that provides education, support and research for people with kidney disease and their families. ... Foundation president and event co-chairman Jordan Abbott greeted people at the door. Abbott's grandfather was Floyd Jordan Abbott, the first kidney transplant patient in Arkansas who received a kidney at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in 1972.

10 years ago

June 28, 2013

BENTONVILLE -- Holly Pyne Connor spent four of her 17 years at the Newark Museum piecing together the major traveling exhibition, Angels & Tomboys: Girlhood in 19th-Century American Art, while carrying out her other duties as curator of 19th century American art at the New Jersey institution. Having been displayed at the Newark Museum and the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, Angels & Tomboys opens for viewing in Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art's temporary exhibition space today. The 72-piece collection was shown to sponsors and reporters Thursday. It consists of paintings, sculptures, prints and photographs. Works include landmark paintings by John Singer Sargent, Winslow Homer, Thomas Eakins, Cecilia Beaux and Eastman Johnson, among others.