Razorback soccer announces coaching staff addition

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas soccer program announced the hiring of Sandy Davison as its third paid assistant coach Wednesday.

Davison was a volunteer assistant for the Razorbacks in 2022 and coached at several Division I schools before her time in Arkansas, including stops at Florida, Arizona, Indiana, and Washington State.

Arkansas head coach Colby Hale said he is hopeful the continuity of his coaching staff will aid the program's championship aspirations after consecutive losses in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

“Not only is Sandy one of the most recognized coaches in women’s college soccer, she is the perfect fit for us,” Hale said. "We couldn’t be more excited to keep her in Fayetteville and I know she will make an immediate and lasting impact on our program.”

Davison spent four years on the Cougars' coaching staff with Arkansas associate head coach Jon Harvey. Washington State made three NCAA Tournament appearances, including a trip to the Sweet 16 during the pair's tenure from 2014-18.

Arkansas' 2023 coaching staff now includes Davison, Harvey and Sammy Scofield, who is entering her sixth season with the program.