Sanders orders flags to be flown at half-staff Friday in honor of former state Supreme Court justice

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday ordered the U.S. flag and the state flag of Arkansas to be flown at half-staff Friday in tribute to the memory of the late state Supreme Court Justice Robin Wynne and as an expression of public sorrow.

"Justice Robin Wynne lived a life of deep convictions and never-ending energy, building on his Arkansas roots, a strong foundation of faith, and a sharp intellect to serve our state," the governor wrote in her order. "It is fitting and right for Arkansas to honor him for his nearly decade of service to the highest court in Arkansas."

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church in Little Rock.

Wynne died June 21 at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences surrounded by family, according to the Roller-Chenal Funeral Home. He was 70.

He was first elected to the state Supreme Court in 2014 and won a second eight-year term on the state's high court in November.

Wynne served as a state representative from 1985 through 1988. He was the Fordyce city attorney from 1989 through 2004 and a deputy prosecuting attorney for the 13th Judicial District of Arkansas from 1989 through 1998. He was a Dallas County District Court judge from 2004 to 2010 before serving four years on the state Court of Appeals.

Under Amendment 29 to the Arkansas Constitution, the governor is responsible for appointing a replacement when a vacancy occurs on the court. The person appointed to replace Wynne will serve until an elected justice takes office to fill the remainder of Wynne's term.