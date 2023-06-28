Sanders takes questions teacher raises, voucher program in LEARNS Act

HEBER SPRINGS -- Anthony Harmon, the Heber Springs High School band director, said he likes to play "devil's advocate," and that's why he pressed Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders at a Tuesday night town hall on her plan to overhaul public education.

After his school district adopted raises, following new standards for teacher salaries set under the LEARNS Act, Harmon wanted to know how the governor will address raises for experienced educators.

The legislation, which Sanders signed into law in March, increases the minimum annual salary for teachers from $36,000 to $50,000. Teachers already making at or above $50,000 will receive just a $2,000 raise.

"How we are going to address that, because those veteran teachers aren't going to sit for a $2,000 raise for very long -- they're going to leave," Harmon said. "A lot of them feel like they got [short-changed], and that's why they're leaving."

Sanders responded that the raises were a "good starting place."

"Without this legislation you wouldn't even have a $2,000 raise. You'd be exactly where you were," Sanders said. "So this is a much better step in the right direction."

Tuesday night's event at the Heber Springs Community Center is a part of long-running series of town halls the governor and Arkansas Education Secretary Jacob Oliva have hosted around the state on the LEARNS Act.

After taking two pre-submitted questions, Sanders opened the event up to more questions, leading to a back-and-forth with an attendee on whether the state will pay for the teacher salaries over the long term. Sanders pledged that the state would "completely fund" the increased salaries "in perpetuity."

One woman asked how the state would fund the salary increases and whether Sanders would support a tax increase to do so.

"No, we've got money we set aside and we're going to continue making sure that this program is funded, but not by raising taxes," Sanders said.

On the contrary, she said she will work to continue to "phase out" the state income tax.

The LEARNS Act, a 145-page law, covers a wide variety of education issues, attempting to address literacy rates, school safety and work-force development. The cost of the legislation is estimated to be $297.5 million in the first year and $343 million in the second, according to the Arkansas Department of Education.

LEARNS stands for literacy, empowerment, accountability, readiness, networking and safety.

Notably, the legislation creates a voucher program allowing some students this coming school year to use state dollars to attend private or home school.

One woman asked whether the voucher program would hurt struggling districts, allowing parents to opt their kids out of them and further reducing their enrollment numbers.

Oliva said statics show that most people, even given the choice, pick their local district. He also said the LEARNS Act's focus on early childhood education will help struggling schools.

Oliva said he wants to look into reevaluating the grading system for schools, saying the emphasis should be on measuring whether a school is improving, not whether it's on par with others around the state.

"Sometimes students come to us not ready for kindergarten, but they're learning," Oliva said. "That doesn't mean that the school is failing, and if we're telling the community that school is failing when kids are actually learning -- we need to get that aligned."