Several Arkansas targets set to announce decisions

Arkansas currently stands with 13 football commitments, but that number could change with several prospects expected to announce college decisions next month.

Below are the recruits and the dates of their announcements.

July 1

Offensive lineman Jac’Qawn McRoy will decide among Arkansas, Oregon, Kentucky and Ole Miss.

McRoy, 6-8, 367 pounds, of Pinson, Ala., attends Clay-Chalkville High School. His first official visit went to Ole Miss. He followed with Arkansas on June 9-11, Kentucky on June 16-18 and Oregon on June 23-25.

ESPN rates McRoy a 4-star prospect, the No. 2 offensive tackle and No. 57 overall recruit in the nation in the 2024 class. McRoy visited the Razorbacks last summer, then returned for the Alabama game last October and visited in January.

He’s being recruited by offensive line coach Cody Kennedy and Coach Sam Pittman.

July 4

Defensive lineman Alex Foster, 6-5, 275, of Greenville (Miss.) St. Joseph, on June 3 named a top six: Arkansas, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Baylor, Louisville and Kentucky.

After his June 23-25 official visit to Fayetteville, he said Arkansas, Baylor and Georgia Tech were his finalists.

He also made an unofficial visit to Arkansas on May 23. He also officially visited the Bears and Yellow Jackets.

Foster has 20 offers from schools including Arkansas, Louisville, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Baylor and Alabama-Birmingham.

He recorded 58 tackles, 11 sacks, 9 pass breakups and 3 forced fumbles as a junior. On3.com rates him a 3-star recruit, the No. 37 defensive lineman in the nation and No. 12 prospect in Mississippi in the class of 2024.

Defensive line coach Deke Adams is the lead recruiter of Foster.

Receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman will announce from among Arkansas, Texas Tech and Oregon. He has officially visited the three schools, with his trip to Fayetteville held from June 23-25.

Bethel-Roman, 6-1, 170, of Missouri City (Texas) Ridge Point, received an offer from the Razorbacks on April 27. He announced a top 10 in early June: Arkansas, Texas Tech, Oregon, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Purdue, TCU, Baylor, Houston and Kansas State.

He has a best of 21.51 seconds in the 200 meters and 22-10 in the long jump. He recorded 37 catches for 892 yards and 8 touchdowns as a junior.

On3.com rates the consensus 4-star recruit as the No. 12 receiver and No. 83 overall recruit in the nation. Bethel-Roman said his decision will come at 4 p.m. July 4.

Arkansas receivers coach Kenny Guiton is his lead recruiter.

Defensive back Chris Johnson II planned to make his college decision July 4, and Arkansas, Arizona State and Oregon are contenders for his services.

Johnson made a tweet on Tuesday saying he was delaying his decision and that his recruitment was open, but he has since deleted it.

Johnson, 6-1, 175 pounds, is rated a 4-star recruit by On3.com, the No. 31 cornerback and No. 285 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class.

His father played defensive back at Louisville and in the NFL. Arkansas defensive back commitment Jaden Allen is teammates with Johnson.

Johnson recorded 33 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 7 pass breakups and 2 recovered fumbles as a junior.

He’s being recruited by co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and secondary coach Deron Wilson.

July 10

Offensive lineman Fletcher Westphal will announce from among Arkansas, Georgia, Clemson and Florida. He has officially visited his four finalists.

Westphal, 6-8, 320, of Leesburg (Va.) Tuscarora, made three unofficial visits to Arkansas before officially visiting on June 23-25.

He’s being recruited by Coach Sam Pittman and offensive line coach Cody Kennedy.

Westphal, who has an 84-inch wingspan and wears a size 18 shoe, is rated an ESPN 4-star, the No. 18 offensive tackle and No. 202 prospect in the nation.

July 12

Linebacker Brian Huff is expected to decide from among Arkansas, Missouri, Central Florida and UNLV. He has officially visited his final schools.

Huff, 6-3, 225 pounds, of Valley View High School, has accumulated scholarship offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Missouri, LSU, Mississippi State, Central Florida, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, UNLV and other programs.

On3.com rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 12 linebacker and No. 155 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class.

He had 92 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 3 recovered fumbles, 1 forced fumble, 2 pass breakups and 1 blocked field goal as a junior.

July 14

Running back Braylen Russell will announce from among Arkansas, Tennessee, South Carolina and Baylor. He has made official visits to his four finalists.

Russell, 6-2, 230 pounds, rushed 240 times for 1,685 yards and 26 rushing touchdowns, and had 22 receptions for 224 yards and 1 touchdown as a junior.

He’s a 4-star prospect by On3.com, the No. 23 running back and No. 298 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class. He’s rated the No. 4 recruit in Arkansas.

The one-time Arkansas commitment is expected to announce at 6:30 p.m. July 14.

Running backs coach Jimmy Smith heads up his recruitment.

July 20

Defensive lineman Kendall Jackson is expected to announce from among Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky and Miami. He has officially visited all four schools.

Jackson, 6-3, 250 pounds, of Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Florida, Miami, Nebraska, Texas, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Kentucky, Louisville, Mississippi State, Iowa State and other programs.

On3.com rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 27 defensive lineman in the nation in the 2024 class and No. 45 prospect in Florida.

His father, Mario Jackson, played tight end at Central Florida from 1999-2002 while being coached by Arkansas special teams coordinator Scott Fountain, who is Kendall Jackson’s lead recruiter.

Defensive line coach Deke Adams is also recruiting Jackson.

Another possible announcement

Linebacker DJ Barber said he was “down to Arkansas, Auburn and Ole Miss’ after his official visit to Fayetteville on June 23-25.

“A final decision is probably going to come sometime soon,” Barber said.

Like McRoy, Barber attends Clay-Chalkville High School. Barber, 6-0, 220, had visited Arkansas two other times this spring prior to making his way to Fayetteville for his official visit.

He recorded a team-high 145 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 8 sacks and 2 interceptions as a junior. Rivals rates him a 4-star prospect and the No. 15 inside linebacker nationally.

Razorbacks defensive coordinator Travis Williams, special teams coordinator Scott Fountain, defensive analyst/linebacker assistant Jake Trump and director of football operations Amanda Gilpin have been recruiting him.