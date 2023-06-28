Struggling Mets top Brewers ahead of owner’s presser

NEW YORK -- The slumping New York Mets did their best to ensure team owner Steve Cohen had a good result before his planned state-of-the-team news conference.

Brandon Nimmo homered twice and David Peterson threw six scoreless innings in his return to the majors on Tuesday night as the Mets beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-2, hours after Cohen announced plans to speak to members of the press today for the first time since opening day.

The Mets won for the third time in 10 games and for the sixth time in 22 games. New York has struggled to a 36-43 record. The Mets entered Tuesday's game 8 1/2 games back of the final National League wild-card spot.

Cohen grabbed everyone's attention earlier Tuesday when he tweeted: "I will be doing a press conference tomorrow before the game. You will get it from me straight."

Hours later, General Manager Billy Eppler -- who built the team that began the season with a record $355 million payroll -- held a rare news conference in the Mets' dugout before the game.

"We know we have all the pieces, it's just putting it together," Nimmo said. "Obviously, Billy put this team together for a reason. He believes in it and we believe in it as well. But we just need to put the pieces together this season.

"This is a great start, but by no means is this like all things are fixed."

The Mets started slowly as Milwaukee's Julio Teheran (2-3) retired the first nine batters on just 34 pitches.

Nimmo opened the fourth with a 422-foot homer, the first of four by the Mets. Francisco Lindor hit his 200th career homer with one out and Nimmo hit a 396-foot, two-run homer just beyond the left-center field fence in the fifth. It was the third career multi-homer game for Nimmo.

The Brewers' Brian Anderson (Arkansas Razorbacks) ended the combined shutout bid with a two-run single in the eighth off Jeff Brigham.

PIRATES 9, PADRES 4 Nick Gonzales homered and tripled in his first home game at PNC Park, and host Pittsburgh beat San Diego. The Pirates won for the second time in 14 games.

PHILLIES 5, CUBS 1 Brandon Marsh homered twice and drove in three runs, helping Philadelphia defeat host Chicago.

DODGERS 5, ROCKIES 0 Clayton Kershaw carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning, J.D. Martinez homered twice to reach 300 for his career, and visiting Los Angeles beat Colorado.

INTERLEAGUE

GIANTS 3, BLUE JAYS 0 Thairo Estrada had a two-run double and scored a run, Alex Wood and three relievers combined on an eight-hitter and visiting San Francisco beat Toronto for its 13th win in 15 games. The Giants are 10-0 on the road in June.

CARDINALS 4, ASTROS 2 Jordan Montgomery pitched six-hit ball into the seventh inning in his second straight win and host St. Louis beat Houston. Paul DeJong homered for the Cardinals and Nolan Arenado had two hits, including an RBI double. St. Louis rookie Jordan Walker extended his hitting streak to 16 games.

BRAVES 6, TWINS 2 Ronald Acuna Jr. hit two of Atlanta's five homers -- all in the first two innings -- and the host Braves beat Minnesota.

REDS 3, ORIOLES 1 Andrew Abbott allowed a run and two hits in six innings, and Matt McLain and TJ Friedl both homered to lift visiting Cincinnati beat Baltimore.

MARLINS 10, RED SOX 1 Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-run home run, Jean Segura added a solo homer and visiting Miami beat Boston.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RANGERS 8, TIGERS 3 Ezequiel Duran's solo home run into the second deck in left field sparked a five-run eighth inning as host Texas beat Detroit.

GUARDIANS 2, ROYALS 1 Gavin Williams held Kansas City to one hit through seven innings in his second major league start, Will Brennan hit a two-run double in the ninth inning and visiting Cleveland rallied past the Royals.