To bridge the toxic divide

I left early because I sensed the end was appropriately near. On the way out, I scanned the back-row attendees and saw more people peering into their phones than toward the stage.

It's hard to have a riveting discussion, much less a productive one at the hour's mark, on how we might bridge the toxic divide that threatens the democratic function of our politics.

Absent an exciting new idea for repair, you can start to sound a bit banal after a while.

Bill Clinton had told stories; some went somewhere, some didn't. Even a tad feebly, he can still charm and quip.

When former Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, Clinton's invited co-speaker, said his biggest challenge after leaving the governor's office in January had been re-learning how to drive, Clinton said the people of Arkansas kept re-electing him for more than a decade mainly to keep him from driving.

When the moderator asked the former president for his greatest accomplishment, he said it was managing to keep Hillary, seated down front, married to him for ... get this ... 48 years. There were many layers and a few guilty-as-charged pleas wrapped in that quip.

For his part, Hogan had pronounced boldly a half-dozen times that we need to settle down and work in a bipartisan way to solve problems, and been applauded for it each time by a Little Rock audience of an estimated 1,400 at the Statehouse Convention Center.

I had visited with Hogan shortly before the event and told him to expect a lot of applause because the crowd would be overwhelmingly, if not entirely, made up of Clinton Democrats who would love him for being a Republican saying things they agreed with.

He said he knew that, but was honored by the invitation and wouldn't miss a chance to talk about his favorite subject, which is a pragmatic center-right problem-solving and bipartisan politics.

But solutions are hard for the reason I just described: We don't assemble outside our own tribes anymore. Hogan can't persuade any in his party to change their ways as long as he's talking to a convention hall filled with applauding Clinton Democrats.

The only thing that experience nets him is told-you-so disdain from the Republican base that causes the very problem he's in town to ... lament.

I started to type "solve," but then returned to reality.

The problem is not only in the Republican base. And I've just lost the progressives by saying that.

I heard on social media from progressives after I posted that I'd had a good conversation with Hogan and he could be part of the solution if we could only calm the hate. Those progressives scoffed that I would practice "both-sideism" as if Democrats were remotely as bad and as much to blame as insurrectionists.

Larry Hogan isn't an insurrectionist. Asa Hutchinson isn't. Mike Pence isn't. He may have a smarmy manner, and be a little weird, but he has stood up to the madman Donald Trump to save our Constitution and democracy amid personal danger to himself. And he has done that one more time than you or I have.

Liz Cheney doesn't seem like an insurrectionist. She seems quite the stickler for American virtue. And I base political judgments anymore not on conservative or liberal, but sensible or crazy. She's sensible as all get-out.

The event was not without poignancy. Clinton had the two best lines of the night--well, three, counting the one about staying married.

One was: "We have made a decision as a country that we'd rather have an issue than a solution." He may have meant on immigration, but the sentence worked for anything. If a problem polls well, hyperpartisan political operatives are loath to solve it.

The other was when Clinton got asked what posed the greatest threat to American democracy. He said it was "whether we want it."

He amplified: Will we draw generally fair congressional districts? Will we run competent and credible elections? Will the people honor their outcomes?

What we need is center-out politics that muscularly leverages a partnership of the center-right to the center-left without which nothing could be passed.

Such a coalition could have had moderate Republicans voting with Democrats to elect a moderate Republican speaker of the House rather than sit idly while Kevin McCarthy made concession after concession to his party's nut-right base.

There are groupings of good people who could stymie the party bases if they would rise above party allegiance.

Next year perhaps the Clinton Presidential Center could feature for this Kumpuris Lecture Series a couple of women. My nominees would be Kyrsten Sinema, the Democrat-turned-independent who largely brokered the bipartisan infrastructure bill, and the aforementioned Liz Cheney, who could show everybody some sensible and patriotic conservatism.

Clinton Democrats might not applaud all of it, but they could respect and work with it, if they just would.

The discussion Sunday evening didn't get that far.

