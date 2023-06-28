Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

UA women's basketball 2024 conference slate announced

by Jason Batacao | Today at 11:35 a.m.
Arkansas head coach Mike Neighbors congratulates player Samara Spencer (2) after an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri in the Southeastern Conference women's tournament in Greenville, S.C., Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

The SEC announced the 2024 conference slate for the Arkansas women’s basketball team on Wednesday morning. 

The Razorbacks' home and away opponents are Missouri, Alabama and Kentucky. Arkansas will also host league opponents Auburn, Georgia, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Vanderbilt at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. 

The Hogs will hit the road to face Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M and LSU next season.

Dates, tipoff times and television information will be released at a later date, according to a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT