UA women's basketball 2024 conference slate announced

The SEC announced the 2024 conference slate for the Arkansas women’s basketball team on Wednesday morning.

Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you our SEC opponents ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Q7LPfvCUbq — Razorback WBB (@RazorbackWBB) June 28, 2023

The Razorbacks' home and away opponents are Missouri, Alabama and Kentucky. Arkansas will also host league opponents Auburn, Georgia, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Vanderbilt at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

The Hogs will hit the road to face Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M and LSU next season.

Dates, tipoff times and television information will be released at a later date, according to a press release.