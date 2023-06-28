UNDER THE RADAR: Little Rock Hall’s Jakorei Foreman-Carter

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Little Rock Hall’s Jakorei Foreman-Carter.

Class: 2024

Position: Linebacker-safety, quarterback

Size: 6-2, 210 pounds

Stats: as a junior, recorded 65 tackles at safety

Offers: Committed to UAPB

Coach Jim Withrow:

“Jakorei Carter-Foreman is a rising senior. He has started at quarterback and safety the last two years. He will again start at quarterback this year but will transition to outside linebacker defensively. He has an offer from UAPB to play defense. He has been both All State and All Conference. Honestly, he has been the foundation of this program.”



