University of Arkansas celebrates milestone for new research institute in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville Institute for Integrative & Innovative Research will be "a place where bold visions and exciting innovations come to life," says Ranu Jung, its executive director.

Though she acknowledged it's an "ambitious aspiration," she believes I³R -- as the institute is called --can be the unquestioned leader in convergent research, as it's "well within our reach, [and] together we are making it a reality."

The institute will be home to a whole body calorimeter -- there are fewer than two-dozen of those in North America -- which measures human metabolic performance in real time, and that detailed knowledge opens a whole other body of research, including personal prevention strategies to "get ahead of disease," leading to significant health breakthroughs, she explained during a "top out" ceremony for the under-construction institute on campus Tuesday.

It's research and innovation like this that will "grow the recognition of our state as a hub of innovation," said Jung, who is an associate vice chancellor at UA-Fayetteville.

No longer will "we be stuck in the old stovepipe research model," said Republican Steve Womack, U.S. representative for the state's 3rd congressional district, which includes Northwest Arkansas. Instead, Womack said, collaboration across disciplines is prized at I³R. "This cutting-edge facility" will improve society while attracting the "best and brightest minds -- and keeping them here."

This type of research and innovation "drives quality of life for all Arkansans," said Col. Nate Todd, a member of the University of Arkansas System Board of Trustees, who attended Tuesday's event. The work that will be done here will also be critical economically for the state and the nation, he said.

And that is powerful, Todd added. "The entire [UA] System can be proud of this place."

This "type of public-private partnership and collaborative research has the potential to take Northwest Arkansas to a whole other level," said Ed Fryar, a member of the UA System Board of Trustees who both studied and taught at UA-Fayetteville. It's "incredible."

Already, industry partners and health care organizations are clamoring to collaborate with I³R, and the building isn't even ready yet, said Mike Malone, vice chancellor for economic development. "I'm excited to see this place solve problems and create solutions."

"It's deliberately designed to be a place that welcomes in industry, health care, nonprofit and community partners," Malone added. As a land-grant institution, UA-Fayetteville "has a focus on service to the state, and the research here will be a great way for the university to have that positive impact on the state."

This is "ground zero" for all the "fascinating work" going on in this region of the state, and I³R -- and the university, generally -- provide "serious economic value to the community," which is why Womack said he finds it easy to advocate for UA-Fayetteville research funding in Congress. "This remarkable university represents so much of what is good in our state."

No doubt, "this is a university on the move," and I³R is another example of "not resting on our laurels, but getting better," said Chancellor Charles Robinson. "I can't wait" until the building opens next fall, he said.

The 144,000-square-foot Institute -- located on the other side of Dickson Street from the Bell Engineering Center and the John. A. White Jr. Engineering Hall -- will empower "university-wide multidisciplinary research and collaboration," according to Delia Garcia, I³R's director of Strategic Communications & Engagement. Flexible and state-of-the-art, "I³R will introduce the needed high-quality research and development space for faculty and students, as well as industry partners," she said.

I³R is a new model of public research and economic development that prizes collaboration to deliver positive societal impact, with a focus on research that attacks "big, complex problems" relevant to Northwest Arkansas and the state with solutions that can be scaled globally, according to Jung. These are problems not solved in one day, and they require convergent research, she said.

Problems without easy solutions that require taking risks in order to make a positive impact on society -- that's I³R's raison d'etre, Jung said. "How can we move the 'future' to the now? That is what drives me."

The institute was established following a $194.7 million gift from the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation, which followed a $23.7 million grant from the foundation that was designed to bolster the university's research and economic development infrastructure. The UA System Board of Trustees later approved a $137.6 million budget for the edifice.

Research is one of three strategic pillars of the university. UA-Fayetteville enjoys a "Research 1 -- Doctoral University: Very High Research Activity" designation from the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. Of the nearly 4,000 public and private schools classified by the Carnegie Foundation, only about 4% have that distinction.

"Topping Out" is a construction industry tradition and celebrates placement of the last piece of structural material on a building, a major construction milestone marking completion of exterior framing, according to Garcia. On Tuesday, the last structural piece of cross-laminated timber was placed on the building.

Charles Robinson (from right), chancellor of the University of Arkansas, signs a cross-laminated timber panel Tuesday, June 27, 2023, alongside Ranu Jung, founding executive director for the University of Arkansas Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research, Ed Fryer, a university trustee, and Rep. Steve Womack during a topping out ceremony for the Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research building on the university campus in Fayetteville. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



Charles Robinson (left), chancellor of the University of Arkansas, signs a cross-laminated timber beam Tuesday, June 27, 2023, alongside Ranu Jung, founding executive director for the University of Arkansas Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research during a topping out ceremony for the Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research building on the university campus in Fayetteville. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

