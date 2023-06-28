Van Horn: ’Dogs got good man in Johnson

FAYETTEVILLE -- Since Wes Johnson was hired as Georgia's baseball coach on June 5, he's been working two jobs.

Johnson, a Sherwood native and University of Arkansas-Monticello graduate, continued serving as LSU's pitching coach through an NCAA super regional and the College World Series after replacing Scott Stricklin at Georgia.

When Johnson finally held an introductory news conference as Georgia's coach on June 13 after the Tigers beat Kentucky to qualify for the College World Series, he explained his schedule of working on LSU game preparations from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m, making calls to Georgia recruits until noon, working with pitchers at the Tigers' practice through the afternoon, then making more recruiting calls until getting to sleep about midnight.

"It's wake up really early, go to bed really late and drink a lot of caffeine in the middle," Johnson said.

Johnson, 51, finally can put all of his focus on his new job at Georgia.

LSU won the College World Series title, beating Florida 18-4 on Monday night at Omaha, Neb.

Georgia is Johnson's fourth SEC stop. Before going to LSU, he also was the pitching coach at Mississippi State and the University of Arkansas.

Johnson was the Razorbacks' pitching coach under Coach Dave Van Horn in 2017-18.

"I'm happy for Wes and his family," Van Horn said Tuesday when asked about Johnson being hired at Georgia. "I called him and also texted him after that came out and congratulated him.

"He's wanted to coach at the highest level. ... This league is definitely the highest level of Division I baseball.

"I think he's ready. I think as a head coach, you've just got to make sure you get the right people around you and you feel comfortable with your staff. He knows what he's doing, so he'll be fine."

Johnson is the second current SEC coach who was an Arkansas assistant with Van Horn along with Tony Vitello, who this season led Tennessee to its second College World Series appearance in three years.

Vitello, who coached with the Razorbacks from 2014-17, had a heated verbal exchange with Van Horn after Arkansas won a regular-season game at Tennessee in 2021. Van Horn and Vitello said they argued about a recruit and they're now back on good terms.

"Those guys did a great job when they were here and they've gone off and done a great job where they're at," Van Horn said of Vitello and Johnson. "They were good before I hired them. To see them become head coaches in the Southeastern Conference, I'm excited.

"I talk to Tony a lot. Maybe people don't believe that, but we talk all the time. I talked to him [Monday]."

Van Horn said when Vitello and Johnson were at Arkansas, they wanted to be SEC head coaches.

"I told them if they'd come here and work hard, I'd help them do whatever they wanted to do," Van Horn said. "Don't like competing against them, but proud of them and happy for them."

Johnson was a high school assistant coach at Sylvan Hills and Arkansas Baptist high schools before becoming the head coach at Abundant Life High School in Sherwood. He then broke into the college ranks and was an assistant coach at the University of Central Arkansas and University of Southern Arkansas.

Then came assistant jobs at Dallas Baptist and Mississippi State before he joined Van Horn at Arkansas.

Johnson left Arkansas for the major leagues and was the Minnesota Twins' pitching coach from the 2019 season until June 22, 2022, when he resigned to go to LSU.

At the time, Johnson said he returned to college coaching to be able to spend more time with his wife and three children.

"I think he brings a lot of experience at this level," Van Horn said when asked about Johnson's qualifications for the Georgia job. "Obviously he got to be in the big leagues for a while and decided to step away from that.

"He didn't get run out of there, he decided he wanted to get back to this type of job. I just think he's ready to go."

Johnson and Vitello are among several former Van Horn assistants or players who are college head coaches.

Others include the University of Arkansas-Little Rock's Chris Curry, who was an assistant at Arkansas; Louisiana-Lafayette's Matt Deggs, an assistant at Northwestern (La.) State and Arkansas; Nebraska's Will Bolt, a player at Nebraska; Louisiana Tech's Lane Burroughs, an assistant at Northwestern State; Sam Houston State's Jay Sirianni, a player at Nebraska; and Southeast Missouri State's Andy Sawyers, a player and assistant coach at Nebraska.

Former head coaches who were Van Horn assistants include Rob Childress at Texas A&M, Todd Butler at Wichita State and Mike Anderson at Nebraska.

Childress was an assistant for Van Horn at Texarkana Junior College, Northwestern State and Nebraska, Butler was an Arkansas assistant, and Anderson was a Nebraska assistant.

Butler is a new assistant coach at Oklahoma, which will move from the Big 12 to the SEC for baseball in 2025. Childress is the new pitching coach at Nebraska.

Former Van Horn players who have become assistant coaches include Bobby Wernes at Arkansas, Justin Seely at Oklahoma State and R.D. Spiehs at Illinois State. Josh Elander, Tennessee's hitting coach, was an Arkansas assistant.

"I've got guys working at different levels that will call me for advice or ask, 'How would you handle this?' " Van Horn said. "It's always fun to try to keep up with them, checking scores or box scores at night just to see how their players are doing and how they're doing.

"You have guys that worked for you for a while or even played for you that are out coaching now. It's rewarding.

"You're proud of them, because it's not easy. It's tough winning, and it's tough winning every year. Most of those guys have done a really good job and have held their jobs, moved up."

Stricklin was fired after Georgia finished 29-27 this season, though the Bulldogs swept a three-game series from Arkansas, which shared the SEC regular-season title with Florida.

Georgia went to three NCAA regionals in Stricklin's nine full seasons -- not counting the 2020 season cut short by the coronavirus -- but never advanced to a super regional.

The Bulldogs won the College World Series title in 1990 and made four appearances from 2001 through 2008, but none in the previous 15 seasons.

"We're going to do some things here that haven't been done in a while," Johnson said at his introductory news conference. "It will become the best place to play this game at this level with a commitment they've made not only to facilities, but the technology we're going to bring in and implement."