Walgreens earnings take a tumble

DEERFIELD, Ill. -- Walgreens lowered its earnings forecast for the year and raised a cost-cutting goal after missing analyst profit expectations in its fiscal third quarter.

Shares of the drugstore chain tumbled Tuesday after the company said it was hurt in part by significantly lower covid-19 vaccine and testing sales.

Walgreens now expects full-year adjusted earnings to range from $4 to $4.05 per share. That's down from a previous forecast range of $4.45 to $4.65 per share. It's also well below Wall Street expectations.

Analysts forecast adjusted earnings of $4.44 per share for the fiscal year, which ends in August, according to FactSet.

Chief Executive Officer Rosalind Brewer said in a statement from the company that the new forecast takes "an appropriately cautious forward view in light of consumer spending uncertainty, while still demonstrating clear drivers of a return to operating growth next fiscal year."

The company said it was raising its cost management program target to $4.1 billion in total savings from $3.5 billion.

Walgreens' profit fell 59% to $118 million in the fiscal third quarter, which ended May 31.

The company reported earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, of $1 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The drugstore chain posted revenue of $35.42 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $33.79 billion.

Walgreens shares fell 9%, or $2.95, to close at $28.64.

Walgreens said they will close 300 stores in its U.K. Boots chain and 150 U.S. locations as it seeks to focus investment on its best performers, Chief Financial Officer James Kehoe said on the call.

After the pandemic pulled people into drugstores for vaccines and tests, cracks are starting to reappear in the business model that depends on pharmacy-driven foot traffic to sell higher-margin items like toothpaste and over-the-counter therapies. The end of the pandemic emergency has also seen states drop residents from the rolls of Medicaid, the health program for low-income people.

Meanwhile, a recent round of inflation in the U.S. could be contributing to consumers being more hesitant with their spending. U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said last week that interest rates are likely to increase this year.

"We have seen changing market trends that have consumers prioritizing value in response to a more uncertain and challenging economic environment," CEO Brewer said on the call.

Walgreens and other drugstores have also been dealing with a shortage of pharmacists that has led the chain to cut some hours at the counter. The company has taken steps to attract and retain pharmacy staff by offering incentives like overtime pay and bonuses and has invested in pharmacy automation technology.

Executives on the call said they are continuing to see improvements in pharmacy staffing, and have hired almost 1100 new pharmacists in the quarter. They've also been returning stores to their regular full operating hours, Brewer said.

Information for this article was contributed by The Associated Press and by Fiona Rutherford and Katie Linsell of Bloomberg News